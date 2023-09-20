Jennifer Aydin enjoys night out with bestie Teresa Giudice

There have been rumors swirling about changing cast dynamics on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the friendship between Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice is still going strong.

The twosome enjoyed a recent night out, and they posted lots of snaps and photos from the fun meet-up.

Cameras are still rolling for Season 14 of the show, but the women were not filming during their outing, which also included Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas.

However, the Bravo cameras were recently up and running for Melissa and Joe Gorga’s housewarming party.

The Limoncello event brought out a lot of the Jeresey cast, including Danielle Cabral, who has gotten close to the Gorgas over the past few months.

Teresa and Luis did not make the guest list, and at first, it appeared as if Jennifer was excluded as well. However, she later posted photos in her lemon-themed outfit, proving that she was in attendance.

Jennifer Aydin and her bestie Teresa Giudice have fun during a night out

Jennifer posted a few videos of her fun night out with Teresa and Luis as they enjoyed dinner at a fancy restaurant.

The mom of five didn’t tag the location in any of her Instagram posts, but in one clip, she and Luis raved over the yummy-looking sorbet variety that was served as dessert.

The RHONJ star posted another clip of herself and Teresa as they walked out of the restaurant looking quite happy while clad in elegant black outfits.

“Did you have fun, Teresa?” Jennifer asked.

“Had a great time,” responded the OG as she smiled into the camera.

“Of course, you were with me,” added Jennifer laughingly.

What will Jennifer Aydin bring in Season 14 of RHONJ?

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about filming for the upcoming season, but we haven’t heard much about Jennifer Aydin being in the mix.

The outspoken RHONJ star has no problem going head to head with any of her castmates, but now she appears to be on good terms with most of the women.

Her rocky relationship with Melissa Gorga has improved, and both she and Teresa are now on good terms with Jackie Goldschneider.

As for her tumultuous relationship with Margaret Josephs, that might be something to keep an eye on– although there haven’t been any rumors of drama between them yet.

Filming is still ongoing, however, so things could change, but for now, it doesn’t seem as if Jennifer has a lot going on.

She’s been focusing on her family and recently celebrated her eldest son, Justin’s 19th birthday. There was no extravagant party this time since Justin has been away at school.

“It’s official! I have a 19 year old! He’s away at school and we were lucky enough to have him for just enough time to cut a good ol’ fashioned ice cream cake, just with the family, just us😊 Hey @justinaydin! It’s yo’ birthday! 🎊🎁🎈🎉🎂🥳,” wrote Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.