Dolores Catania spills RHONJ tea and confirms house for their cast trip ‘caught on fire’

Dolores Catania has some piping hot tea about The Real Housewives of New Jersey and she spilled the fiery details in a recent video.

We’ve already started the countdown to Season 14 and Dolores gave us just enough to hold us over until May 5 when the show returns.

While getting ready for an event, the brunette beauty had fun with her social media followers during a quick Q&A and talked about the fire that dampened their cast trip.

This is a highly anticipated season as viewers are curious to see how the cast managed to film for several months without interactions between Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga.

People had grown tired of the decade-long drama between the Gorgas and the Giudices that overshadowed everything else on the show.

Instead of wiping the slate clean with an RHONY-style revamp, producers kept the Season 13 cast intact with a few newbies in the mix.

It will be an interesting season, and it won’t be long before we see how it all plays out.

Dolores Catania teases the fiery new season of RHONJ

Dolores teased Season 14 in a recent video on Instagram.

“Answering your burning questions for a little sneak peak into #RHONJ Season 14!! Make sure to tune in on 5/5 @8/7c on Bravo TV,” she captioned the post.

In the short video, the RHONJ star said, “This season is on fire — kind of like the house we were supposed to stay in for the cast trip.”

“There was a little problem. Our cast trip was delayed because the house we were supposed to stay in caught on fire two nights before we were going down,” she continued.

Dolores confessed that the heated incident set the pace for the entire season as she answered more questions about the show.

Dolores teases Season 14 with RHONJ Q&A

The RHONJ star answered several questions about filming Season 14 while her makeup artist got her dolled up during the spicey Q&A.

When asked which cast member made her laugh the most, that title went to Jenn Fessler.

“We don’t call her Messy Fessy for anything,” said Dolores. “She’s pretty funny, I don’t know, I like her humor.”

As for who made her cry during filming, the mom of two declared, “I don’t cry, nobody makes me cry.”

There was one question that Dolores chose to ignore, giving us a diplomatic response when asked which costar made her mad this season.

“Stay tuned. It’s a good one,” said Dolores with a smile.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.