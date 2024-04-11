Andy Cohen has cleared the air regarding his recent comment about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The highly anticipated Season 14 of RHONJ hits Bravo airwaves in less than a month.

It’s no secret that filming was different this season because Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are no longer speaking.

Filming amid their feud was challenging, especially as the cast became more divided and divided their loyalties between Melissa and Teresa.

This week, a story about Andy made headlines for essentially criticizing the season to Brice Sander from Entertainment Tonight.

Now the Watch What Happens Live host has come out via his radio show to set the record straight and double down on his initial comments to Brice.

Andy Cohen doubles down on RHONJ ‘not sustainable’ remark ahead of Season 14

According to Andy; he told Brice at BravoCon 2023 that the way The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 was filmed isn’t sustainable for the future. Well… Andy stands by that comment; in fact, he doubled down on it.

“What I want to clarify is that I maintain that statement. It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it,” he shared.

Despite what some naysayers think, Andy wasn’t throwing shade at RHONJ Season 14 with his not sustainable comments. Andy admitted the filming worked for this season, and he teased it’s good because the focus shifts.

“We got through the season, and it worked, and it’s interesting, and as I think you see from the trailer, the season is not about Melissa versus Teresa,” he said, adding, “but I stand by what I’m saying that for the future, it’s not sustainable. I don’t want you to think that what I said was a condemnation on this season.”

Is a The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast shake-up coming?

Based on Andy setting the record straight, one would get the impression a cast shake-up looms for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It may, but Andy also clarified he wants Melissa and Teresa to be on the show.

“They’re both still on the show, and we want to see them on the show,” he spilled.

Andy referred to Teresa and Melissa as stars he wanted to keep around.

There’s no question that his comments are a bit of a double standard. Andy insists filming can’t go on as it did for Season 14, but he has no plans of losing either Melissa or Teresa.

In the meantime, the new season is almost here, and the drama off-screen has already begun. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel Fuda cropped Teresa Giudice out of a cast photo and got dragged by Tre Stumps.

Who’s ready for Season 14 of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.