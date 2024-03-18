Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tease ‘vindication’ on RHONJ Season 14, call out liars

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are doubling down on their marriage and happiness following an explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 trailer.

It’s been a few weeks since RHONJ fans were given a first look at the next season of the hit Bravo show.

Marriage trouble for Louie and Teresa was front and center in the footage.

However, things are not as they seem according to the happy couple, who’s ready to set the records straight.

They are, of course, waiting for The Real Housewives of New Jersey to premiere to speak their truth.

In the meantime, Teresa’s ready for Season 14 to hit Bravo airwaves, and she’s teased why.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tease ‘vindication’ in RHONJ Season 14, call out ‘liars’

TMZ caught up with the couple in Los Angeles over the weekend, where they have been spending a lot of time. Outside Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, they held hands as Teresa gushed over married life being great. Then, she gave a teaser for the upcoming season.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see the season. Um, a lots gonna be shown,” she expressed. “There’s a lot of vindication. I can’t wait for all the lies to be revealed from all the liars. So, I can’t wait. And the truth’s finally gonna come out.”

They briefly touched on what they have been doing in Los Angeles. Teresa’s working on a project, which she didn’t reveal, but she hinted she could talk about it soon.

The rumor mill has been going wild that Teresa just wrapped filming House of Villains Season 2 has been going wild.

Louie, for his part, has been working on a new live-streaming platform that he declared will “take over TikTok.”

Along with them enjoying time in LaLa Land, Louie also used social media to show off his love for his wife.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas gushes over Teresa Giudice after RHONJ trailer hints at marriage trouble

Taking it to Instagram on the same day TMZ caught up with them, Louie shared a post devoted to his wife. Three pictures were included in the post.

It was smiles all around for Teresa and Louie, who were extra loved up in the pictures.

“Grateful every day for the powerful, amazing, and beautiful woman by my side. Your strength inspires me, your love lifts me, & I am beyond blessed to have you as my wife! Here’s to the incredible woman you are and the LOVE we share ❤️❤️❤️❌⭕️❌⭕️ #loveyoualways #myeverything #tequeromucho #gratefulheart #proudhusband,” read the caption on his IG post.

Louie certainly wants the world to know that there’s no trouble in paradise for the newlyweds.

This isn’t the first time Teresa Giudice has shut down divorce rumors. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa addressed them on her Namaste B$tches Podcast.

Who’s ready to see what truth and vindication Teresa is talking about on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.