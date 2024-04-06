RHONJ star Rachel Fuda blasted for Teresa Giudice cast photo crop: ‘What a child’

No love is lost between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice, that’s for sure.

Rachel proved she isn’t here for Teresa on Friday when she shared RHONJ Season 14 cast photos.

Bravo released the official cast photos to mark one month until the highly anticipated premiere of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

They are basically the same as last year with a different background.

Rachel took to Instagram to share her photo and one of the upcoming full-time cast members, including Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral.

“One month til we’re back 💃 Get excited! Season 14 of #RHONJ is right around the corner!” she captioned the IG post.

It didn’t take long for the comment section to become flooded with Tre Stumps going after Rachel for cropping Teresa out.

RHONJ star Rachel Fuda blasted for Teresa Giudice cast photo crop

“Damn what a child the best part of the show,” wrote one critic, while another called out Rachel’s obsession with Teresa.

A different critic laughed at yet another RHONJ star using Teresa to make herself relevant. One also chimed in to express that Melissa should have been left out.

“The cropping of Teresa KNOWING that people will comment & talk about it is probably my most favorite use of Teresa for attention I’ve seen in a while…just further proves y’all thrive off of her back & are only relevant when you’re doing or saying something related to her,” wrote a critic.

It was also suggested that Rachel needs to get humbled because Teresa is the Queen. The critic even shared that Rachel’s husband, John Fuda, will soon steal her limelight.

Teresa, being a Queen, was echoed more than once. A critic reminded Rachel that the show wouldn’t exist without Teresa.

Rachel was also called out for not bringing anything to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Cutting Tre out when shes the whole reason NJ has lasted this long LOL. You need to humble yourself and not bite the hand that feeds you,” wrote one critic.

Oh yes, Teresa fans are not happy with Rachel, but it really shouldn’t surprise anyone, considering Rachel is Team Melissa, all the way.

Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs react to Rachel Fuda’s Instagram post

Not everyone was hating on Rachel for leaving out Teresa. Melissa popped up in the comments section, leaving a couple of emojis.

On the other hand, Margaret stood by Rachel’s decision to leave Teresa out of the picture with words.

“Yes, Baby doll,” Margaret wrote, adding some emojis to get her point across.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey kicks off in May. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa’s ready to expose the liars in the new season as divorce rumors surrounding her and Luis Ruelas run wild.

Rachel Fuda has fired a shot at Teresa Giudce ahead of a season featuring her husband John and Teresa gunning for each other.

There is so much to look forward to in the new season. Who’s ready for it to begin?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.