RHONJ Season 14 to be the shortest in years: Is the end near?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a knack for surprising us when we least expect it.

After months of radio silence about a premiere date, we learned earlier this month that the Bravo hit will be back on the air in May.

Now, it seems there’s an almighty caveat thrown in for good measure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is set to be the shortest season in years, clocking in at just 13 episodes, according to rumors.

The reduced episode order makes sense, considering that the cast’s international trip was reportedly nixed at the last minute and that the season was only filmed for two months.

That’s right, folks. It sounds like the series isn’t in as good shape as the recent trailer would have us believe.

RHONJ has been falling apart for years

Truthfully, we haven’t had a table-flipping good time watching the series in many years because it’s become far too toxic.

Big changes are on the way for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Pic credit: @realitytvguru13/X

The official trailer for RHONJ hinted at plenty of toxicity, which has been synonymous with this show for over a decade, so it wasn’t too surprising.

However, the footage benefited from the lack of scenes featuring Teresa Giudice fighting with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa.

It felt like producers had considered the fan criticisms because who wants to watch the same feuds again?

There will likely be plenty of the Gorgas trash-talking Giudice because that’s their only claim to fame, so we shouldn’t rule that out.

Is the cast too divided?

There’s plenty of division amongst the cast members, with Jackie Goldschneider bailing on Margaret Josephs and joining Team Giudice. At the same time, the Gorgas and Josephs desperately want to collect the newer cast members like infinity stones to have some numbers.

Hey, it’s not like Dolores Catania will pick a side soon. She’s far too busy trying to manufacture a storyline of her own.

While the trailer had many fun moments, the lack of an international cast trip, filming ending earlier than planned, and the division amongst the cast lead us to believe that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15 will present a big shift for the series.

Maybe the upcoming season will focus on ending the storylines of some of the longer-serving housewives before we get a soft reboot.

Could Teresa Giudice get a RHONJ spin-off?

The only way Giudice will leave the show is if she gets a spin-off, but even then, she’d probably find that many people wouldn’t be interested in a show solely focused on her and her family.

There’s a reason fans still watch RHONJ in their droves despite a lack of decent storylines, and it’s not because they like the cast.

People watch reality TV for the petty drama, and I’ll die on this hill.

We’re heading into one of the most critical seasons in RHONJ history, and it could make or break the show’s future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.