Margaret Josephs ‘sad and disappointed’ with Jackie Goldschneider amid RHONJ feud

At one point, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were best friends.

Viewers watched as their relationship went from strength to strength on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

And now, viewers will watch it implode.

While we know that Goldschneider distances herself from Josephs and even Melissa Gorga, details about the division have been scarce.

Producers like to keep some aspects of storylines under wraps because they want fans to be shocked and tune in to find out how everything went so wrong.

Josephs opened up about what happened in an interview with Access Hollywood over the weekend while attending the People’s Choice Awards.

Margaret is ‘sad’ about the distance between her and Jackie

The fashion designer said the distance between her and her one-time friend is “disappointing, and it’s sad.”

“And I guess she’s not who I thought she was,” the 56-year-old added before saying that it’s “okay” and that she recognizes “things happen,” but she maintains that it made her sad and disappointed.

Bravo has yet to confirm when The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be back on the air, but there’s a good chance the network is holding the episodes back because last season got too toxic and exhausting.

The implosion of Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with Joe Giudice and Melissa Gorga felt too familiar for many because they spent years in a good place, only for it to blow up again.

Is RHONJ too toxic in its current form?

Truthfully, the show would benefit from a RHONY-style reboot because nothing else seems to land very well beyond people picking Giudice or Gorga’s side.

Thankfully, Gorga stated in a recent interview that she and Giudice barely interact in the upcoming season and believes everyone is happier.

It certainly sounds like there will be two distinct groups, and it also sounds like Danielle Cabral has switched sides between seasons.

Cabral reportedly gets into a physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin, temporarily banning them from filming.

Since Aydin is Team Teresa and Cabral seemed to be wavering on her loyalty to Giudice last season, there’s a good chance she’ll be Team Melissa.

Is that what gave Goldschneider the opening to join forces with Giudice?

It’s a possibility, for sure.

Hopefully, RHONJ can fix things before it’s too late

Despite all of the toxicity, we hope the cast realizes that last season was very uncomfortable for viewers and proactively scales the mindless drama back.

The Real Housewives of Miami was rested for nearly a decade because the drama got too much, so nothing is off the table here.

The only Real Housewives safe from the dreaded reboot is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, thanks to its astronomical viewing figures.

RHONJ has the potential to shift the dynamics in a way that lands nicely with viewers, but we’ll need to tune in to find out whether it all pans out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to premiere in the spring on Bravo.