Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral suspended from RHONJ as Bravo investigates recent brawl

Things are getting heated in the Garden State, and now Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin have found themselves in hot water and have reportedly been suspended from the show.

That’s certainly something new for The Real Housewives of New Jersey — a franchise known for getting down and dirty.

We’ve had several physical altercations on the show throughout the years with no repercussions for any of the parties involved.

This would mark the first time that the network has ever suspended anyone from the Jersey cast over a physical altercation.

We’ve all heard the news by now that Danielle and Jennifer had an altercation a few days ago while attending Teresa Giudice’s Tipsy in Tulum party.

However, the fun cast event took a serious turn when the women took their feud up a notch and put their hands on each other, and now they’re facing the consequences.

RHONJ stars Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin are suspended amid investigation

Page Six just confirmed that Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin have been suspended from RHONJ for the time being.

The two women are not allowed to film any more scenes for Season 14 alone or with their castmates, as the recent altercation is under investigation by Bravo and RHONJ’s production company, Sirens Media.

Monsters and Critics recently reported on the brawl between the two women, which kicked off over the weekend.

All About The Real Housewives first shared details about the heated altercation that turned physical and noted that Danielle hit Jennifer with a cup and even drew blood.

Production eventually intervened, and Danielle was asked to leave the event. After the news broke, RHONJ viewers dragged the 38-year-old for her behavior.

Social media has been a flutter with news of their fight, but so far neither Jennifer nor Danielle have spoken about the altercation.

Danielle later shared a cryptic post alluding to the drama, which said she was focused on the good and letting God do the rest.

Was Jennifer Aydin harmed in the fight?

Sources have told the media different details about what happened between Danielle and Jennifer.

One insider claimed that Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument, and the mom of two “retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood.”

However, another source claimed Jennifer’s injury was “nothing more than a scratch when Cabral threw her beverage” and that the mom of five did not receive medical attention on site.

A source added that video footage of the incident has been reviewed to help determine whether Danielle threw the plastic cup at Aydin’s face, or if the cup hit her while Danielle was still holding it.

For now, the cast will continue without Danielle and Jennifer as we await the outcome of the investigation.

Are you shocked that the women have been suspended?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.