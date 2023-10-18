Margaret Josephs talks feud with Jackie Goldschneider — ‘We aren’t as close as we used to be ‘

Margaret Josephs recently dished about her once close friendship with Jackie Goldschneider and admitted that it has turned sour.

We heard weeks ago that the two women had a falling out when filming kicked off for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jackie confirmed that things were not good between them when she shockingly named Margaret as her least favorite cast member during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September.

Meanwhile, Jackie has been getting close to Margarets’s nemesis, Teresa Giudice, and they’ve been supporting each other on social media.

That budding friendship is one of many shifts that viewers will see when the show returns. Last season, there was a clear split, with cast members taking sides between Melissa Gorga and Teresa, and things got even more tense at the reunion.

However, some new and unexpected friendships have been forged over the past few months, and some friendships have crashed and burned.

One of those includes Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin, and then there’s Jackie and Margaret.

Margaret Josephs admits she’s not ‘as close’ to Jackie Goldschneider as she once was

Filming for the upcoming season of RHONJ is expected to wrap by the end of October, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Margaret amid a rocky couple of months with Jackie.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, she was asked about Jackie switching sides, given her newly minted friendship with Teresa.

“I don’t know if there’s much as sides as just, like, her and I aren’t as close as we used to be,” responded Margaret.

Things got rocky between the two friends because of Jackie’s recently published book, The Weight of Beautiful.

Margaret reportedly wanted credit for getting her friend the book deal, and that didn’t sit well with Jackie.

However, during her chat with the media outlet, the 56-year-old made it clear that there’s no jealousy over Jackie’s new book.

“I’ve already had my own book and so there’s no jealousy there,” said Margaret. “I only wanted really good things for her.”

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs teases ‘crazy’ Season 14

Margaret reiterated a sentiment made by her castmate Dolores Catania, who professed that viewers are going to love the unpredictable new season.

However, the Macbeth Collection creator used a different word to describe Season 14, “crazy.”

“I think there’s new shifts in different relationships, which is very interesting to me,” said Margaret.

She continued, “But I think people are going to enjoy [it]. I think we always managed somehow to surprise everybody.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.