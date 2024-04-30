Check out the RHONJ taglines as countdown begins for Season 14

The countdown for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has officially begun, with five days until the show premieres.

Bravo just gave us a little treat to hold us over until Sunday night — the Season 14 taglines, and they are juicy.

The taglines often tease dramatic moments from the cast members’ storylines before the season plays out, and we got a lot of clues from the Jersey girls about what to expect this season.

Meanwhile, excited RHONJ fans are already commenting on their favorites as they await the premiere episode.

Season 14 will feature lots of fractured friendships in the group some permanent, with some surprising new alliances brokered as well, and we can’t wait to see it all play out.

The full-time cast includes Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral, with Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider as friends.

Bravo releases the RHONJ Season 14 taglines

Bravo just had the best surprise for RHONJ fans with their latest Instagram post.

“Here’s a carousel you’ll never want to end 🎠 The new #RHONJ taglines have arrived!” the caption read.

Teresa’s tagline hinted at being unbothered by the negativity that continues to surround her, declaring, “You can try to tear me down, but this tree just keeps on growing.”

Her nemesis, sister-in-law Melissa, spoke to the fractured family dynamics, saying, “It’s hard not to burn bridges when you’re on fire.”

Dolores Catania, who’s in the awkward position of being longtime friends with the feuding twosome, noted in her tagline, “I’m a girl from Paterson, playing Switzerland, dating an Irishman.”

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral tease friendship fallout in the RHONJ taglines

Jennifer Aydin’s tagline hinted at her short-lived friendship with Danielle Cabral after their physical altercation while filming the season.

“Friends are like handbags; the fake ones are all too easy to spot,” stated the designer-loving RHONJ star.

Danielle also commented on her feud with Jennifer, adding, “I’m bougie, unbothered, and above your drama.”

Speaking of drama, the one between Margaret and Teresa is far from over and the blonde beauty hinted at having receipts in her tagline.

“While you’re taking cheap shots, I’m taking screenshots,” noted Margaret.

The final tagline is from Rachel Fuda and she was seemingly alluding to her fractured friendship with Jenn Fessler.

Things have taken a rocky turn between the pair due to Jenn’s budding friendship with Teresa and Jennifer.

That’s not sitting well with Rachel who boldly stated in her tagline, “If you don’t have my back at least have a backbone.”

While RHONJ is your favorite of the bunch? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5 8/7c on Bravo.