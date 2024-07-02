RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral shares one regret in fight with ‘loser’ Jennifer Aydin

Danielle Cabral is officially speaking out after her fight with Jennifer Aydin played out in a recent episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about the rough year she endured after news leaked of their altercation while filming Season 14.

The women were briefly suspended but soon returned to filming, and now they’re rewatching and reliving the moment.

During a recent interview, Danielle called Jennifer a “loser” and admitted to one regret regarding their altercation.

Before the episode aired, viewers heard a different version of events about how things went down, and Danielle got a lot of backlash.

However, after the clip showed Jennifer as the one who got physical first, many RHONJ fans rallied around the newbie — although Jennifer still had some people in her corner.

Danielle Cabral shares one regret about her altercation with Jennifer Aydin

Danielle was a guest on Housewives Nightcap, and she got into all the Jersey drama since she’s been smack dab in the middle of it all.

Her physical altercation was a major topic during the chat, and the RHONJ star fessed up when asked if she had any regrets about the situation.

“I only regret letting someone that evil get to me,” admitted Danielle. “I should have, in that moment, said, ‘Okay, you’re a loser.'”

This is not the first time Danielle has expressed those sentiments following the massive fallout with Jennifer.

After the episode aired, she posted a message on Instagram and reasoned that while she doesn’t condone violence, she’s not one to be messed with.

Danielle Cabral had a ‘hard year’ after news leaked about the RHONJ fight

Episode 8 proved that Jennifer pushed Danielle during the women’s heated altercation, and she reacted and slapped her.

However, the RHONJ star couldn’t defend herself for several months as the online stories painted her as the aggressor.

“Trust me, you have no idea how hard it was this past year, keeping that in when there was a certain narrative online about me,” said the mom of two.

Danielle admitted that the hurtful comments RHONJ fans spewed on social media took a toll on her.

“My husband and I went through a lot in our personal life, with our marriage, everything,” Danielle said.

However, the 38-year-old admitted that after getting through that rough year, things started to turn around.

She excitedly told the media outlet that these days, she’s “wonderful.”

“This has been the craziest and best week of my life,” she happily exclaimed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.