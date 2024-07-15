What happened to Teresa Giuduce’s Namestate B$tches podcast?

The most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey featured Teresa Giudice doing a live show for her podcast Namaste B$tches.

Teresa and cohost Melissa Pfeister were friendly, and Tre got support from her RHONJ costars, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, Jenn Fessler, and Dolores Catania.

However, in real-time, meaning now, the Namaste B$tches is no more.

In fact, Teresa has her own new podcast, Turning The Tables, after less than two years of cohosting her other one with Melissa.

Namaste B$tches featured Teresa and Melissa talking about everything in life, including drama on Bravo and, of course, The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It was pretty popular, so why did it suddenly disappear? Let’s take a look at what we know.

What happened to Teresa Giudice’s Namaste B$tches podcast?

Melissa and Teresa launched Namaste B$tches in the fall of 2022, and the last post for the podcast on the official Instagram account was in February of this year. The hosts have not revealed the end of the podcast in a message.

Instead, all of the episodes have been wiped from the HurtMedia website, even though the link to the podcast remains. The IG account hasn’t been update or deactivated either.

There has been much speculation that Teresa and Melissa had a falling out at BravoCon last year due to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Neither of them has commented on that rumor, but Melissa has addressed leaving Namaste B$tches.

“Regarding the podcast, people have made up some pretty terrible lies about it and me,” Melissa told Daily Mail in June.

No, she didn’t go into specifics about the lies but instead explained she spent the last two years being booked and busy while also being a mom.

After admitting she worked hard to bring Namaste B$tches to light, she shut down claims that she ruined it.

‘I worked on it 24/7 and after all that, there is no way I would ever do anything to ruin it or go after someone. That’s not who I am or how I roll. You can ask any of the 150-plus people I’ve interviewed and have an amazing relationship with,” she told the outlet.

Melissa added, “On top of all that, I’m pregnant and the pregnancy has been very difficult so with all that, it was time for a break from Namaste.”

What has Teresa Giudice said about Namaste B$tches?

The RHONJ OG, too, hasn’t given specifics about what led to the demise of Namaste B$tches. Teresa did address the name of her new podcast, Turning The Tables, on the first episode, which some fans believe was a dig at Melissa.

“I took a bad situation that happened to me, and instead of crawling in a hole and hiding, I turned it around. I turned the tables, and I made it into a positive situation,” Teresa explained.

In all honesty, that could apply to many situations in Teresa’s life, so it’s not necessarily about the demise of her Namaste B$tches podcast.

We have no doubt that Teresa Giudice will eventually spill all that went down with her Namaste B$tches podcast and Melissa Pfeister.

Perhaps something comes out at the explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey or the alternate reunion, which is coming soon to Bravo airwaves.

What do you think happened to the podcast?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.