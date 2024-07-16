Andy Cohen sets the record straigt on Kathy Wakile RHONJ return amid show’s rebrand

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been all the rage since Season 14 premiered.

It’s no secret that the show has become toxic and is headed for a rebrand.

Andy Cohen has addressed rumors about RHONJ Season 15, especially as Season 14 nears the end.

Despite insisting Andy and company focusing on the Season 14 alternate reunion and the explosive finale, he keeps teasing to keep fans intrigued.

This week, he did just that by having former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile make a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kathy’s drop-by has the rumor mill buzzing she’s headed back to RHONJ, but is that really the case?

Andy Cohen sets the record straight on Kathy Wakile’s RHONJ return amid the show’s rebrand

On Monday, during his SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show, Andy set the record straight about having Kathy on WWHL, thanks to one caller.

The RHONJ fan asked what everyone wanted to know,, which was Kathy on WWHL as a way to relaunch her on the Real Housewives franchise.

It turns out there was no hidden agenda on Andy’s part, and there’s no hidden message either.

“There was no intention behind her visit besides seeing an old friend,” Andy expressed. “We wanted to surprise Gary Janetti, who we know loves her and her cannolis. And so, we just thought it would be fun if we had a, you know, vintage housewife come through the door.”

Oh yes, the Kathy rumor has been squashed—or at least that’s what Andy wants The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans to think. That’s not all he had to say about the show’s rebrand, though.

Andy Cohen addresses The Real Housewives of New Jersey rebrand

Another caller wanted to know about the future of RHONJ, which has been on fans’ minds lately.

The caller felt that Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and Jenn Fessler are the future of Jersey, and a rebrand for the show has become necessary due to all the negativity.

“We’re going to figure something out. We’re going to figure something out. We’re all on the same page,” he replied.

It’s no surprise Andy’s keeping the rebrand a secret. The WWHL host previously said no talks would happen until after Season 14 wraps, which will be very soon, so fans shouldn’t expect any real news for months.

Only three episodes are left to play out over the next few weeks, leading to the explosive Rails Steakhouse fight.

In other RHONJ news, an alternate reunion was filmed this week as the show we know prepares to end for good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.