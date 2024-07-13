RHONJ Season 14 alternate reunion: Cast breakdown, filming, air date and more details

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 winds down soon, but fans are getting something very different instead of a traditional reunion.

It’s no secret an alternate reunion is happening after what we know is a beyond-explosive finale.

RHONJ executive producer Andy Cohen has promised fans will understand why the reunion was canceled after watching what goes down at Rails Steakhouse.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the alternate reunion will be a cast commentary on the final episode of the season.

Now we have more insight into exactly what that means and much more.

Let’s just say it will be entirely different than what The Real Housewives viewers have seen on the show before.

How will the RHONJ cast film the alternate reunion?

According to an insider close to the show via Us Weekly, the alternate reunion will return to the scene of the finale. That’s right; the ladies will return to Rails Steakhouse to watch the episode and share their thoughts.

Since the cast has become so divided and many cast members can’t be in the same room, the women will be split into two groups for commentary. The way the two groups will be divided should not surprise anyone.

Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda will be in one room, while Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider will be in another room. Word on the street is that Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler will switch between groups.

The husbands have participated in the reunion in the past. However, as of this writing, there has been no word on whether the men will join their wives in the new format.

When will The Real Housewives of New Jersey alternate reunion film and air?

The women are set to get together to film the commentary on Monday, July 15. There are 13 episodes this season, which means the alternate reunion will air on Sunday, August 11.

In an interesting turn of events, Andy will not be the host because, well, one really won’t be needed. At this time, the alternate reunion is planned to be a one-episode special. That, of course, could change once filming takes place.

Meanwhile, we have the rest of the season to focus on, leading to the Rails Steakhouse blow-up. Margaret has previously shared her thoughts on the finale and who’s at fault, and her words are a bit surprising.

A new promo for the rest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has been revealed, and you can watch it here.

What do you think of the plans for the alternate reunion?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.