RHONJ fans slam Gia Giudice for being in ‘grown folks business’

Episode 4 of the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey just aired and Gia Giudice was all up in the mix, also giving us her first confessional this season.

However, the 23-year-old is getting backlash from viewers for getting involved in “grown folks business.”

The scene in question played out at Jennifer Aydin’s puppy party where a lot of the cast was in attendance except for Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, and Margaret Josephs.

The women gossiped about the Fudas and their feud with Luis and Teresa and that’s when Gia chimed in to defend her stepdad.

However, Gia had no business attending the event or being a part of the conversations, as far as viewers are concerned.

After the episode aired, they took to social media to slam Teresa’s eldest daughter for inserting herself in the drama.

Gia was quick to defend Luis Ruelas when talks turned to the Jersey businessman’s ongoing feud with John Fuda, but her input garnered backlash from viewers.

“First of all, get Theresa’s daughter out of the picture looks like they’re trying to force her to be a cast member plus I don’t care to hear anything she has to say,” wrote a commenter.

“Gia seriously get off the show!… You are not a Housewife, you’re a young woman, and shouldn’t be in the mix of all that drama with those old ladies,” wrote someone else.

“Teresa should leave her daughter out of real grown folks business,” one person exclaimed.

Another commenter added, “Tell Gia to go play with her dolls.. she’s trolling for attenty.”

Gia was recently in the Bahamas with her dad Joe Giudice

We’re not expecting a response from Gia as this is not the first time she’s received backlash from inserting herself into the RHONJ drama.

Last season, viewers also bashed the RHONJ star after a tense altercation with Margaret Josephs.

However, it seems Gia is here to stay so let’s see if she can handle being an adult and all the backlash that comes with that.

Meanwhile, we also spotted Gia’s dad Joe Giudice in a previous episode as he joined the family on a video chat for daughter Gabriella’s emotional college sendoff.

Gia was recently in the Bahamas with her dad, as she jetted off to the Caribbean with her youngest sister Audriana to celebrate Joe’s birthday.

Gia posted a sweet birthday tribute to her dad on Instagram writing, “I’m so blessed to be able to spend these moments with you. you never fail to make me laugh or put a smile on my face; your unintentional humor lights up the room. cheers to another year of health and happiness. don’t worry, be back soon😉 I love you ❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.