RHONJ cast speaks on Gia Giudice getting involved in Teresa Giudice’s drama

We’ve been seeing a lot more of Gia Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season, but viewers are not exactly happy about that. Teresa Giudice’s daughter is officially an adult and she’s had a lot to say about the way her mom has been treated by her castmates.

However, after an awkward altercation with Margaret Josephs in the latest episode, people are calling for her to stay out of it! That wasn’t the first time that Gia has butted heads with a cast member this season.

A few weeks ago she had an altercation with her uncle, Joe Gorga and that didn’t sit well with some viewers either. While Teresa is happy that she now has someone coming to her defense, the other cast members are not comfortable with Gia’s involvement in their adult drama.

RHONJ cast speak on Gia Giudice getting involved in Teresa Giudice’s drama

Teresa Giudice was in the midst of the drama that kicked off in the last episode. However, this time her daughter Gia got involved as well. The cast gathered to help Dolores Catania raise funds for charity by playing softball.

Things got off to a rocky start after Teresa brought items from her clothing line for the women to wear and Margaret Josephs declined to wear them.

Gia was offended by Margaret’s actions and voiced that her mom has always supported the women.

People on social media felt she was out of line for clapping back at Margaret and during a chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show the RHONJ cast agreed.

“It’s really hard to argue with someone’s child. It’s very uncomfortable for everybody,” confessed Jackie Goldschneider — who had her confrontation with Gia for an analogy she made about her snorting coke last season.

“I think Margaret in that moment, was super uncomfortable, all of us were” she added.

As for how she felt when Gia chimed in on the conversation Margaret admitted, “I was upset…Gia’s a nice young woman she doesn’t need to be in this drama.”

Joe Gorga thinks his niece should stay out of the drama

Joe Gorga knows all too well what it’s like to be confronted by Gia on camera because he found himself in that predicament not too long ago.

During his chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, he expressed that Gia is “too young right now” to involve herself with the women.

“I just want her to just go be happy…and just go enjoy her life,” he added. “She’s been through enough s**t in her life, just don’t get involved in this stuff.”

While everyone felt Gia needs to stay out of the women’s drama, her mom was happy that she intervened.

“I love that, I love that she has my back,” said Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.