Gia Giudice teases becoming a RHONJ Housewife

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is just around the corner, and Gia Giudice will likely be featured alongside her mom, Teresa Giudice.

Viewers watched Gia grow up on camera. Now that she’s an adult and has been in a long-term relationship, there’s some commotion about whether Teresa’s daughter could join the show in an official capacity.

RHONJ has centered around the Giudice family since its inception, so it only makes sense that one of Teresa’s daughters could carry the torch should she ever choose to walk away.

However, Gia remains by her mom’s side, especially as they navigate the falling out between Teresa and her brother and sister-in-law (Joe and Melissa Gorga).

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for the Giudice family, but Gia continues to move forward as she aspires to be an immigration attorney.

But will her future include being a RHONJ Housewife?

Gia Giudice teases future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

During a joint interview with her mom, Teresa Giudice, for E! News, Gia Giudice addressed the possibility of her joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When asked about the hint Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen dropped about Gia and RHONJ, she played it cool.

Gia said, “I think he’s always just admired me since I was little and I love him too.”

It’s true; Gia and Andy have spent much time together over the years as he’s literally watched her grow up. She’s also been on WWHL a handful of times.

She continued, “I am literally my mom’s right-hand man all the time, whether I’m giving her advice or we’re just talking about anything. We’re definitely a power team, my mom and I. But I’m not married, I don’t have kids. I’m not a Housewife yet, but we’re definitely a great duo.”

Notice she said “yet” and didn’t completely shut down the possibility.

What will Season 14 of RHONJ bring?

A sneak peek of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was shown last month at BravoCon.

It’s evident that dynamics have shifted, and alliances have changed.

The biggest surprise came from Jackie Goldschnieder and Teresa Giudice’s budding friendship. The two didn’t start on the right foot, and after Jackie’s Gia analogy, no one believed they would be friends.

Things change, and the upcoming season proves friendships can change on a dime in reality TV.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.