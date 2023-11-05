RHONJ Season 14 sneak peek shows John Fuda lose it on Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 just wrapped, but viewers are excited about what’s to come.

BravoCon was in full swing over the weekend, providing a look into how the season will go.

After the way Season 13 ended, there was no telling how Season 14 would go. And while there were some changes in dynamics, it seems that the perceptions among the group haven’t changed too much.

Teresa Giudice revealed the chapter with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, is closed. There is no reconciling, and the cast seems to be on one side or the other, with Dolores Catania remaining in the middle.

During one of the panels for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bravo dropped a sneak peek that gave viewers insight into how things were during Season 14.

If you thought John Fuda had it out for Teresa and Luis (Louie Ruelas) last season, hold on to your seat.

John Fuda calls Teresa Giudice a ‘has been’ during Season 14 fight

The Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sneak peek saw a confrontation between John Fuda and Teresa Giudice.

One thing about him is that he isn’t afraid to buck up to the women in the group, which has been discussed frequently since he and Rache Fuda joined the cast during Season 13.

Teresa seemingly repeated what she heard about John being a “drug dealer,” and Rachel grabbed her husband so Teresa could address him directly.

She didn’t hold back and told him that she heard it from his ex, and that’s when John lost it and went on a tangent about Teresa being a “has been” and using several NSFW words in the process.

RHONJ Season 14 dynamics changed things

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is interesting, as it’s nothing like Season 13 was.

With Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga barely interacting and the cast in disarray as sides have changed, it will be like watching a brand new show for some.

One of the biggest surprises is Jackie Goldschneider becoming friends with Teresa after she talked about Evan Goldschneider cheating on her in a previous season.

It seems that Melissa, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral are on one side, with Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschenider, and Dolores Catania friends on both sides.

Season 14 will be one for the books if the sneak peek indicates what’s to come.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.