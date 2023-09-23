Melissa Gorga caught shading BFF Jackie Goldschneider while filming RHONJ with Danielle Cabral

The Real Housewives of New Jersey friendships are being tested while filming the upcoming season.

Coming hot off an intense showdown between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, the other women have seemingly been switching sides.

Melissa recently showed up to support Danielle Cabral during NYFW, and she was the only RHONJ co-star there. The two weren’t close last season, so this struck viewers as a little suss.

And now, it seems that Melissa and Danielle are closer than anticipated, as they recently filmed together at Envy.

Jackie Goldschneider’s move to friend of last season seemed to have put a damper on her relationship within the group, and it may have affected her friendship with BFF Melissa.

So, where do Melissa and Jackie stand?

Melissa Gorga shades Jackie Goldschnieder while talking to Danielle Cabral

While filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey at Envy, Melissa Gorga was overheard shading Jackie Goldschneider while talking to Danielle Cabral.

While it was hard to make out her exact words, she seemingly said, “I love Jackie, but she wants to be invited to every single party.”

And since Jackie is only a friend for this season, she doesn’t have to appear at all the cast events. However, she has been invited to several where Melissa was excluded.

Perhaps part of Melissa’s issue is that Jackie doesn’t seem to have a problem with Teresa Giudice anymore.

What can viewers expect from Season 14 of RHONJ?

The tides are changing in the Garden State.

Friendships and loyalties have shifted, and some women are no longer anti-Teresa and pro-Melissa.

Jackie Goldschneider has seemingly let bygones be bygones with Teresa, and that could be why Melissa Gorga is so upset that she wants to be invited to every filming party.

However, it’s important to note that Melissa and Danielle Cabral have seemingly gotten close, and that’s odd given how Season 13 played out.

Dolores Catania is still playing Switzerland, having attended events where Teresa and Melissa weren’t invited.

Jennifer Aydin is still Teresa’s ride-or-die in the cast, which should surprise absolutely no one.

The drama has already been teased, and it seems that Season 14 will be just as good as Season 13, if not better. New Jersey knows how to bring the drama and keep the fans wanting to watch season after season.

Whether Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider remain friends is unclear, especially after the shade she threw.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.