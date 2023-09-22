Teresa Giudice hosts Tulum-themed RHONJ cast party minus Joe and Melissa

Filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is heating up with lots of cast festivities underway.

Teresa Giudice hosted a Tulum-themed party with almost all the cast in attendance.

Not surprisingly, Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, were left off the guest list.

That didn’t bother the Gorgas too much, as they were having their own fun with Melissa’s family outside of Jersey.

A few days ago, the Gorgas also hosted their Limoncello housewarming party, and all the cast — minus Teresa and Luis — were in attendance.

It seems the two sides are staying far away from each other after a tumultuous Season 13.

However, their family drama has been exhausting for viewers and for their castmates, so it seems we’ll finally get some fresh, new storylines in Season 14.

Teresa Giudice gets ‘tipsy in Tulum’ for a recent RHONJ cast party

Teresa’s family trip to Mexico earlier this year was the inspiration for her recent party, themed “Tipsy in Tulum.”

We saw photos of the women all dressed up in color-coordinated outfits.

Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jenn Fessler, and newbie Tiffany Chantell were all clad in beige, along with Teresa, while Jennifer Aydin added a pop of color.

We also saw a video of Teresa getting a bite to eat at one of the food trucks at the event. The OG showed off her mini burger, complete with edible gold toppings.

Dolores’ voice could be heard in the snap as she recorded the moment.

Where are Melissa and Joe Gorga?

Melissa and Joe aren’t exactly sitting at home crying about being excluded from the cast party; the couple had plans of their own.

Melissa has been posting snaps of their adventures as they zipped out of the Garden State for a family event.

The RHONJ star posted a video of her and Joe’s arrival at the property where their other family members will be staying.

“Hey, we’re here, we’re at the wedding,” said Melissa as they were being taken to the cabin on a golf cart.

“Let the wedding festivities begin, Father Joe,” said Melissa to her husband.

Meanwhile, the fun has already started as the mom of three also posted a peek at the stunning location.

Melissa Gorga at a family event. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

“Home for the next couple days, all the Fam together ❤️,” she wrote.

Melissa also posted a red-hot photo all dressed up for a Garden party on the first night.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.