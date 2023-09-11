Melissa Gorga shows up for Danielle Cabral as RHONJ friendships change

The Real Housewives of New Jersey tides are changing.

Melissa Gorga showed up in support of Danielle Cabral during New York Fashion Week.

It seems it was just the two of them there, which makes a case for the speculation that dynamics have changed in the Garden State.

After the last season wrapped, Danielle seemed to be team Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin. However, after seeing Melissa with Danielle at NYFW, that likely changed.

Something is different among the women, with Jackie Goldschneider reportedly unfollowing Rachel Fuda and a big disagreement at Jennifer Fessler’s birthday party last month.

So, did Danielle flip sides and join Team Gorga?

Melissa Gorga gives Danielle Cabral an NYFW shoutout

On Instagram, Melissa Gorga shared two photos with Danielle Cabral as they posed for the camera.

She wrote, “Finishing off #NYFW watching @daniellecabralofficial do her thanggg with @boujiekidzinc. Love to see it!🫶🏼 Congratulation’s 🍾 #rhonj”

Danielle has been working on her Boujie Kidz line for quite some time. It was discussed during her freshman season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Things seem legit with her line participating in New York Fashion Week.

RHONJ drama

There has been plenty of drama since filming began last month.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey took the summer off after a very tense reunion. Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga have yet to mend fences. Their relationship fell apart, and it seems no one wants to move forward despite Teresa and Joe being all they have left for immediate family.

We know Bill Aydin made up with Melissa and Joe during Dolores Catania’s charity ballgame. Everyone attended the event, but there was obviously a divide among the cast.

Teresa and Melissa have yet to film together with any dialogue. Melissa is open to filming with her sister-in-law, but Teresa reportedly isn’t interested in any capacity.

Some of the other women have their own drama, too. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Fessler reportedly had a falling out, and Jackie Goldschneider and Rachel Fuda allegedly argued during a group lunch.

With many weeks left for filming to continue, there will likely be more arguments and changes in friendships. As the group dynamic shifts and women flip-flop between sides, it will be interesting to see where the chips fall when the season wraps.

Do you think Danielle Cabral switched sides and is riding with the Gorgas now, or did Melissa show up to film with the blonde Housewife?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in Summer 2024 to Bravo.