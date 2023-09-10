Rachel Fuda confirms ‘dynamics shift’ as RHONJ fans suspect cast members have switched sides

Rachel Fuda has confirmed the rumors that certain cast members have switched sides.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is now filming her second season on the show, and she admitted to a “dynamics shift” between her costars.

She didn’t reveal any names during the interview, but photos have leaked over the past few weeks, giving us hints about the new alliances.

Some RHONJ fans are convinced that Danielle Cabral, who was on team Teresa last season, may have switched sides after she was seen with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Meanwhile, Jackie Goldschneider, who’s had years of drama with Teresa, has made amends with the OG.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We spotted the formerly feuding duo chatting it up during Dolores Catania’s annual charity baseball game, which was filmed a few days ago.

Furthermore, we spotted Teresa showing Jackie some love on social media when she recently promoted her new book.

Now that Jackie has made up with Teresa, has it impacted her friendship with Margaret Josephs? We have an answer to that!

RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda teases “lots of change” in Season 14

Rachel Fuda had a recent chat with The Mirror, and while she didn’t give away too much about Season 14, she gave enough to whet our appetite.

The mom of two revealed that there has been “lots of dynamics shift” and that viewers can expect “lots of change” within the group.

She was also asked about her husband, John Fuda’s feud with Luis Ruelas, as we saw the two men go head to head at the reunion over claims that Luis hired Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on the cast.

Luis attempted to make amends with John at the end, but Rachel’s husband refused to shake his hand.

Have things changed between them since then? Rachel refused to reveal if John and Luis had made up, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Have Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider switched teams?

The latest rumor floating around is that Danielle Cabral is no longer Teresa’s soldier after videos showed her interacting with Joe Gorga at a recent filming.

There were also snaps from another event thrown by Danielle that showed her hanging out with Rachel, Melissa, Jenn Fessler, and Margaret Josephs.

The images, which were shared on social media, had the Trehuggers convinced that Danielle had switched sides, and they were not happy about that.

However, Teresa’s fans might have another person on their side, because things are now good between her and Jackie.

However, the same can’t be said for Jackie and Margaret, who are feuding over claims that the 56-year-old was the one who got Jackie her book deal.

All we know is the rumors are running rampant, and it’s hard to tell what’s true or false, but we’ll find out soon enough.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.