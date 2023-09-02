Bill Aydin slammed as he reconciles with Joe and Melissa Gorga during RHONJ event

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has cameras rolling, and viewers have opinions about what’s been happening.

Dolores Catania and the rest of the cast filmed her annual charity ballgame. Everyone attended, including Teresa Giudice, Luis (Louie Ruelas), Melissa Gorga, and Joe Gorga.

The family feud is still going strong, with Teresa and Louie ignoring the Gorgas. But not everyone was ignoring them at the game.

After a very intense confrontation at BravoCon last year, the Gorgas have been on the outs with Bill and Jennifer Aydin. Horrible things were said, but it seems it may all be water under the bridge — at least for Bill.

Several clips were taken and given to All About The Real Housewives during the game. They were then shared on Instagram, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamic between the Season 14 cast.

So, did Bill Aydin make up with Joe and Melissa Gorga?

Bill Aydin was caught hugging Joe and Melissa Gorga during RHONJ Season 14 filming

In a clip shared by All About The Real Housewives, Bill Aydin and Joe Gorga were spotted talking and hugging it out. Melissa Gorga was also hugging Bill, confusing many viewers about the reconciliation.

The comment section lit up with criticism. Bill making up and canoodling with the Gorgas wasn’t something many agreed with, especially after how things went down between them and his wife, Jennifer Aydin.

One commenter wrote, “Bill couldn’t be my man because if some disrespects your wife the way that joe gorge did you can’t be carrying on and hugging and kissing them In from of me your suppose to move as A unit 😡”

Another said, “Bill how can you speak to anyone who verbally attacked your wife the way joe gorga did last year.”

Bill Aydin gets called out. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Melissa Gorga celebrated Joe Gorga’s birthday without Bill and Jennifer Aydin

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey began filming earlier this month, and several events were already captured.

Melissa Gorga threw Joe Gorga an Italy-themed birthday party down at the Jersey Shore, and everyone attended except Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas, Bill Aydin, and Jennifer Aydin.

It was obviously on purpose, and it seems the Gorgas were still estranged from Bill then.

Now that they have seemingly reconciled, seeing what happens as filming continues will be interesting. It is expected to last until around Thanksgiving, leaving plenty of opportunities for confrontation and for Bill to have his wife’s back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in Spring of 2024 to Bravo.