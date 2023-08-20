Melissa Gorga throws Joe Gorga epic party, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin not in attendance

The Real Housewives of New Jersey filming is in full swing, which means cast events and parties are being thrown.

It all started with Jennifer Fessler’s surprise birthday party. Now, it’s Joe Gorga’s early birthday celebration.

Melissa Gorga is nothing, if not over the top. She again proved that with the spread and setup that she had for her husband’s birthday party.

Several of Melissa’s RHONJ castmates and friends were in attendance, but two faces were noticeably absent from the group photos.

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin seemingly skipped Joe’s birthday celebration, which isn’t shocking given the confrontation at the Season 13 reunion. There doesn’t seem to be a way toward reconciliation between Joe and his sister, and Jennifer rides with Teresa no matter what.

Despite his sister’s absence, Melissa threw Joe an epic Italian-themed party, and plenty of fun was had.

RHONJ viewers praise not seeing Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

Melissa Gorga shared a carousel of photos from the party she threw in honor of her husband, Joe Gorga.

She also shared a group photo with The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members who showed up to celebrate, which included Danielle Cabral.

Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice, and her best friend, Jennifer Aydin, were noticeably absent. However, that didn’t bother Melissa’s followers, who were happy to see the twosome missing.

One follower wrote, “Everyone is all smiles. Removed the 2 common denominators and everyone gets along. He’d rid of Teresa and Jennifer for the love of Pete!!!”

Another said, “Love it, no Jennifer & no Teresa & Louie. 👌”

And more revealed it was nice not to see the “drama queens.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

What can viewers expect from Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras are rolling, which means plenty of drama is in store for viewers when Season 14 airs.

All the women returned for another season despite an intense Season 13 reunion, but how much filming will happen together remains unclear.

Everyone showed up for Jennifer Fessler’s birthday party, but Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin skipped out on Joe Gorga’s birthday.

With filming just beginning, it’s expected the women will film through November, which leaves plenty of opportunity for drama to come knocking. With Melissa Gorga and Teresa being estranged for months now, there’s bound to be a confrontation at some point.

For now, though, everyone seems to be on their best behavior.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in the Spring of 2024.