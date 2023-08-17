Teresa Giudice ignored Melissa Gorga during RHONJ event

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras are up!

Season 14 will see all the ladies back for another round, including Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

It seems the sisters-in-law have not reconciled following an explosive Season 13 and a very tense reunion earlier this year.

Bravo delayed the start of Season 14; now, everyone is back together.

Teresa and Melissa both attended the first cast event. It was a surprise birthday party for newbie Jennifer Fessler.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And while the cast was together, the feuding family members kept their distance.

Is there any hope Teresa and Melissa can get to a place where things are cordial between the two?

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the same event

As Jennifer Fessler celebrated turning 55, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were there too.

The women have shared photos of the event held earlier this week, and while Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were both there, they didn’t speak at all.

A source to the US Sun, “They hung out with their own friends and they both ignored each other completely.”

Melissa and Joe Gorga arrived separately from Teresa, who came alone. Luis (Louie Ruelas) was nowhere in sight.

The two had no drama, as they remained separated for the night. The two have different friends within the group, and while a few remain neutral, no one wanted Jennifer’s birthday to be ruined.

What will Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey hold?

Viewers have been anxiously waiting for cameras to back up for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After the Season 13 reunion, it seemed like Bravo would have to decide between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. It seems that wasn’t the case, though.

The tension between the women has been ongoing since Melissa and Joe Gorga joined the show, and after it reached a boiling point last season, it doesn’t look like the women will be able to reconcile and move passed it all.

Despite their drama, the rest of the women seem ready and excited to film. It’s unclear what other events will be filmed as a cast, but their storylines will be easy to capture without the other being a part of it.

Teresa has her ride-or-die Jennifer Aydin by her side, and Melissa has Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda on hers.

Bravo may be able to pull this off after all.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.