Melissa Gorga channels ‘Italian Barbie’ as RHONJ remains on pause

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga channeled her inner Barbie girl.

With the release of the Barbie movie coming up, Melissa had to get in on the trend.

She wore a fabulous 80s workout outfit while channeling her best “Italian Barbie.” However, she paired the outfit with heels, which was an interesting choice.

Melissa included two slides featuring her Barbie look. One of her solo, with awkward robot arms. The second one featured her husband, Joe Gorga, wearing a Ken shirt and more robot arms.

The couple got into the moment but may have missed the mark.

In her caption, she wrote, “Italian Barbie & Ken 💖 Should’ve held this costume for this year huh?! #barbiemovie #rhonj”

Melissa Gorga trolled for her ‘Italian Barbie’ post with Joe Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s comment section lit up after she shared her “Italian Barbie” look.

From followers poking fun at Joe Gorga’s height to comments about “missing the mark,” the photos garnered plenty of attention.

One follower came for Melissa Gorga, writing, “Barbie’s are fun and have a pure heart and get along with all their friends. So you missed the mark Melissa! BTW Ken is taller!”

Another called her out for those awkward robot arms.

Followers weren’t impressed with “Italian Barbie.” Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is returning for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on “pause,” with filming due to resume sometime in August.

There were concerns not all of the women would return with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga at each other’s throats during the intense three-part reunion.

Melissa and Teresa are returning, which will make for an interesting dynamic. There is a clear divide among the cast, with some siding with Teresa and others with Melissa.

Following the wrapping of the season and the snub of Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, Melissa and Joe Gorga were estranged from his sister. At the reunion, it was made clear that they were not reconciling. That was filmed in April, so nothing had changed in the several months since filming wrapped.

Melissa has been spending her time at the Jersey Shore with Rachel Fuda. The two have been friends for years, and their husbands are also good friends.

When Season 14 begins filming, it will be interesting to see how Melissa and Teresa act in the same room. Neither seems bothered by the other’s absence in their life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.