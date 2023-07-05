Melissa Gorga stuns in black bikini as RHONJ fans think that’s why Teresa Giudice is ‘jealous’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice is still going strong.

Not only are they not speaking, but their fans have been going back and forth all over social media.

Meanwhile, neither woman seems bothered as they have been living their best lives.

Melissa spent time in a black bikini at the ocean, highlighting her ultra-slim physique. She posed in the water with the waves crashing behind her.

The black bandeau top and the bikini bottoms with strings tied by her hips were the perfect fit for a little ocean frolic. The RHONJ star had a white coverup and a black baseball cap to add to the ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa captioned her share, “Much needed little break by the ocean 🌊”

Melissa Gorga’s followers call Teresa Giudice ‘jealous’

Melissa Gorga has a loyal fanbase who always shows up for her. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is covered all the way around.

The comment section of her Instagram post lit up with followers claiming to know why Teresa Giudice is “jealous” of her sister-in-law.

One commented, “This is why Teresa is so jealous—-YOU LOOK FANTASTIC!”

Another noted her confidence, writing, “That’s what Confidence looks like!!! Keep doing you girl ❤️”

Similarly, someone else chimed in, “I mean, no wonder Teresa is jealous🤷”

Melissa’s fans gas her up. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Will Melissa Gorga return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

After an explosive Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, filming has been delayed while everyone works through everything that happened.

Melissa Gorga revealed she intends to return for Season 14, and ironically, Teresa Giudice also feels the same.

Contracts have not gone out, and there are rumblings of someone getting fired. However, Frank Catania revealed that he heard everyone was returning, though his reliability remains to be seen.

Melissa and Joe Gorga have been hanging out with Frank and his girlfriend, Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno, and Rachel and John Fuda. They have shared photos from the Shore and other dinners and gatherings.

Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice is getting plenty of pushback about Luis (Louie) Ruelas and his antics during the season finale and at the reunion. There’s been a lot of criticism, but Tre doesn’t seem to care as she remains firmly planted in her “love bubble.”

It will be interesting to see if Melissa and Teresa return for another season.

For now, though, Melissa Gorga is living her best bikini beach life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.