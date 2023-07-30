Teresa Giudice mocked Sofia Vergara’s accent, called her the ‘rudest’ celebrity she’s ever met

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice can’t let her distaste for America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara go.

She revealed the two were at the same event years ago, and when the actress didn’t want to take a photo with her, the reality TV star was upset.

Teresa insisted her PR person spoke with Sofia’s PR person, and they decided a photo with them would be good. However, when Sofia allegedly revealed she didn’t want to take a picture, Teresa was put off. It has stuck with her ever since.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Teresa addressed the situation again.

This isn’t the first time the RHONJ star talked about the 2017 incident, and it likely won’t be the last.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what Teresa had to say about Sofia’s snub and some other cringe-worthy comments she made about the Modern Actress star.

Teresa Giudice slams Sofia Vergara as ‘rude’

Teresa Giudice and her co-host Melissa Pfeister discussed the incident between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Sofia Vergara.

She said, “Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together.'”

And she did it in a way that seemed to mock Sofia’s accent.

The RHONJ star insisted that she didn’t want to take the photo. She was adamant she never asked to take the picture and was put off by Sofia’s reaction to the request calling her the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met.

This isn’t the first time Teresa has told this story. She talked about it shortly after the incident and didn’t hold back.

What Teresa said was cringe-worthy. She said, “Ugh, I can’t stand her, sorry. I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent — she has more of an accent than me.”

She also said, “You would think she would be nice, like, she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!”

There were also expletives used, as TMZ caught the entire rant just days after the encounter between Teresa and Sofia.

Teresa Giudice returns for Season 14 of RHONJ

After an intense Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice will return for more.

The situation between Teresa and Melissa Gorga at the reunion was heartbreaking, especially because Joe Gorga is the only family she has left.

However, things got even worse after Teresa married Luis (Louie) Ruelas. The cast is split about him, making for a reunion full of accusations and thinly-veiled threats.

Filming has not picked back up yet, though it is expected to start again at some point in August.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.