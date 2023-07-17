Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello split after seven years together

It’s Splitsville for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

After seven years of marriage, the couple has decided to separate and is divorcing.

Sofia, 51, and Joe, 46, made a joint statement to Page Six, telling the publication, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

Their statement continued, “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news of Sofia and Joe’s impending divorce may not come as a shock to their fans and followers.

While Sofia is currently in Italy celebrating her 51st birthday, Joe was nowhere to be seen in her myriad of Instagram posts recently.

Were there clues ahead of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s separation?

Joe was sure to wish his soon-to-be ex-wife a Happy Birthday in an Instagram post dated July 10.

The post included a photo of the couple during happier times posing in front of a birthday cake, which Joe captioned in Sofia’s native Spanish, reading, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”

However, many of Joe’s Instagram followers found his birthday wish for Sofia to be “cold” and a sign of trouble in paradise.

“What a cold greeting,” commented one curious follower. “Not a drop of love expressed Joe Manganiello.”

Joe’s Instagram followers found his birthday wish post for Sofia to be “cold.” Pic credit: @joemanganiello/Instagram

Another critic left a comment and predicted that Joe and Sofia’s separation announcement would be coming soon: “Sofia on tour celebrating her 51st birthday without her beloved????. That smells of separation to me…. what a shame!!!!”

Sources say Sofia and Joe’s marriage has been on the rocks for ‘a while now’

A source close to Sofia and Joe told Page Six that the couple has been contemplating the future of their marriage and didn’t make their decision to split lightly.

“Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the insider dished.

Another source told Page Six that Sofia’s friends and family used the excuse that Joe “was busy filming back on the East Coast” as the reason for his absence in Italy to celebrate her birthday.

Sofia and Joe tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Beach after meeting in 2014. The former couple met through Sofia’s former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

This marks the second divorce for Sofia, who was previously married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 until 1993. Joe has never been married before, although he was engaged to Audra Marie.

Joe and Sofia don’t share any children together. Sofia is Mom to her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, while Joe has no children of his own.