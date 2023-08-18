Jennifer Aydin channels ‘Lady in red’ as RHONJ resumes filming

The Real Housewives of New Jersey women are back, and the cameras are rolling.

Jennifer Aydin looked spectacular as she showed off her look for the first group event filmed for Season 14.

She channeled her inner “Lady in red” for the night out, and it was the perfect outfit for Jennifer Fesseler’s surprise birthday.

All the ladies attended, including Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, who are still feuding after a tough Season 13 and explosive reunion earlier this year.

Everyone seemed to have a great time, as no drama was reported from the birthday bash.

Viewers can expect some drama with Jennifer and Teresa back together for another season.

Jennifer Aydin shares a photo from the cast event

Aside from her outfit share on Instagram, Jennifer Aydin shared some moments from Jennifer Fessler’s birthday bash.

While so much fun was being had, there weren’t too many snapshots that made it to social media.

Jennifer managed to capture one and shared it with her followers. She posed alongside Jennifer, her mom and aunt, Jackie Goldschneider, and Teresa Giudice.

She captioned the image, “To Mazzie and Cazzie, and Rachel and Zach and Jeff and Robin- and all other family members I met tonight- what a wonderful family! And Happy Birthday to the oh so funny, oh so beautiful @jennfessler – good times, fun photo with the cool n gang @jackiegoldschneider @teresagiudice #curlycrew.”

Given her close relationship with Melissa Gorga, it’s worth noting that Jackie posed with Jennifer and Teresa.

When will Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air?

Now that cameras are back up, we have more insight into when The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be back on Bravo.

Typically, the season films for three months or so, depending on what happens and if scheduled events need to extend the season.

If they stick to three months, filming should wrap in November, and with the time it takes to film confessionals, do the editing, and put everything together for maximum drama, the earliest viewers could see Season 14 is May 2024.

With all the ladies returning, there’s a lot to be considered. Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice are good friends, and she will always be on Tre’s side. The two have maintained their friendship on and off camera, with the daughters becoming good friends.

As for where the other ladies fall, that remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus but is expected to air in Spring 2024 on Bravo.