Teresa Giudice called out for ‘photoshop fail’ alongside RHONJ bestie Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been under fire for her excessive use of filters and face tune.

She uses heavy filters on the photos she shares online, and most recently, there appeared to be a “Photoshop fail” pointed out by a critic.

Teresa appeared for a tequila signing, and her BFF, Jennifer Aydin, was there to support her.

If the OG of RHONJ can count on anyone, it’s Jen.

However, the photo of the two caused quite a stir with the filter usage and the “fail” pointed out in the comment section.,

The caption read, “We had so much fun meeting everyone at my @danostequila bottle signing 💗 So grateful to have @jenniferaydin by my side 👯‍♀️”

Teresa Giudice called ‘FAKE,’ called out on ‘Photoshop fail’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is a polarizing personality. You either love or hate her — there’s almost no in-between.

When the OG shares photos on social media, the comment section lights up with critics’ words, and some of her fans chime in with pleasantries to boost her up.

There were plenty of critiques about their selfie under the photo of Teresa and Jennifer Aydin.

One wrote, “How much FAKE can one pic take,ugh”

Another said, “I’m crying at the photoshop fail 😂😂😂😂”

And one more commented on the use of the filter.

Critics call out Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

What was the ‘Photoshop fail’ in Teresa Giudice’s photo?

The critics pointed out a “Photoshop fail” on a recent photo Teresa Giudice shared on social media.

She seemingly edited herself to look smaller, with a noticeable edit on her jawline.

Jennifer Aydin didn’t appear to be edited much — at least not that anyone noticed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been heavily criticized for the face tune used, editing, and altering photos over the last several months.

Teresa was even called out for how she lets her daughters dress, namely Audriana.

It is important to note that Teresa looks incredibly fit on the show, and she trained hard to do bodybuilding competitions while Joe Giudice served his time in federal prison.

The reality TV maven didn’t respond to the comments about her “Photoshop fail” or the “fake” photo, nor did Jenn.

They are gearing up for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it will be a tough one after how last season ended. At least they have each other and a few other ladies on their side.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.