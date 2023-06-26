Teresa Giudice blasted for daughter Audriana’s 8th grade graduation dress: ‘Not age appropriate’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been blasted for the dress her youngest daughter Audriana Giudice wore to her 8th grade graduation.

Teresa is no stranger to having the trolls and haters come for her every single move.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, last week, Teresa set the record straight on her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas as the naysayers declared trouble in paradise.

Dealing with the backlash and online hate goes along with being on reality television.

However, this weekend, Teresa came under fire for how her 13-year-old looked at her 8th-grade graduation.

Although Audrina looked beautiful, some think the look was too grown up and slammed Teresa for allowing it.

Teresa Giudice blasted for daughter Audriana’s 8th grade graduation dress

Taking to Instagram, Teresa shared a post to celebrate Audriana’s big moment. It was a proud mama moment for Teresa, who gave Audriana a big shout-out in the post’s caption.

The comments section of the message became flooded with negativity regarding Audriana’s look.

Teresa was the focus of several remarks, including one that read, “She does not need to dress like that in eighth grade. Come on Mom?”

Another replied, “You let an 8th grader wear that! SHAMW,” and a different one shared that the outfit was “not age appropriate.”

One troll even accused Teresa of pimping her daughters with inappropriate outfits. There was also a remark telling Teresa to let her daughter enjoy childhood.

Others simply couldn’t believe that Audriana was graduating 8th grade as she looked so much older than she actually is. The older look was a major issue for some who didn’t hold back on their comments.

It wasn’t all hate, though. Plenty of comments stayed positive, building up Audriana and Teresa on the happy occasion.

RHONJ fans stand up for Teresa Giudice and her daughter Audriana

Teresa’s good friend and costar, Dolores Catania, popped up to let Audriana know she’s beautiful and express her congratulations.

One user went on a rant calling out the haters attacking Audriana and Teresa. Part of the lengthy reply read, “This is a well deserved proud Mom moment. Shame on some of you for trying to make them feel bad. Congratulations, Audriana, you are BEAUTIFUL”

Another agreed that all the bashing comments were not necessary, slamming the haters while reiterating Audriana’s beauty.

Teresa Giudice has been one proud mom lately. Not only did Audriana graduate 8th grade, but Gabriella Giudice graduated high school, and Gia Giudice graduated college.

RHONJ is taking a break following the explosive Season 13 reunion. However, the cameras will be up and running soon for Season 14.

New details emerging all the time, including Frank Catania spilling some cast tea the other day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.