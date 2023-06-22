Teresa Giudice proclaims Luis Ruelas ‘really does love me’ despite tons of negative criticism

The bad press and ongoing criticism that Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, have endured over the past few months haven’t affected their romance in the least.

At least, that’s what The Real Housewives of New Jersey star proclaimed recently and noted that Luis has been putting up with the downside of being affiliated with her because he really loves her.

If you thought for a second that the couple’s love bubble was popped by the eye-raising accusations levied against Luis, or the red flags that people have pointed out, think again.

According to the OG, people tried to break up her relationship, but because Luis is such a great guy, he did not allow any of the outside noise to affect their marriage.

As we all know, it was a rough and toxic season for the couple as their family feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga spiraled out of control.

Furthermore, things took a dark turn when Luis involved the RHONJ cast and said he hired famed detective Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on them.

While all that was playing out on TV, Luis was hit with a restraining order from his ex-fiancee, who also claimed he hired a private investigator to stalk her.

Let’s just say, it was a lot of things being said about Luis, and Teresa wasn’t painted in the most flattering light either for the way she has treated Joe and Melissa.

Nonetheless, the 51-year-old and her beau are still going strong.

Teresa Giudice says Luis Ruelas ‘really does love me’ after a rough RHONJ season

The RHONJ star had a lot to get off her chest during a recent episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches.

“There was a lot of stuff thrown at us, I feel like people were trying to break us up, but not even a dent, thank God,” said Teresa to her co-host Melissa Pfeister.

Teresa reasoned that any other guy going through what Luis has been experiencing “would have ran away so quick, and be like ‘see ya'” but she affirmed that Luis “really does love…I’ve seen that.”

Teresa Giudice raves about Luis Ruelas’ parents

Teresa who has grown very close to her new sisters-in-law and has dubbed them her chosen sisters, also had glowing comments about Luis’ parents while chatting on her podcast.

After bidding goodbye to her only brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa for good at the Season 13 reunion, the mom of four happily exclaimed on the podcast, “I have Luis, I have his parents.”

She continued, “His parents are so wonderful, they remind me of my parents…I’m grateful that I have them in our lives.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.