Luis Ruelas hit with restraining order from ex-fiancee amid claims he hired a private investigator to ‘stalk her’

Luis Ruelas’ past has come back to haunt him, and this time, his ex-fiancee is making the eye-rasing allegations.

Vanessa Reiser recently filed a restraining order against Luis amid claims that he hired a private investigator to “stalk her,” and yes, Bo Dietl’s name is in the mix once again.

This is not the first time that Luis has been connected to the famed detective. He is currently wrapped up in other allegations related to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast for that very thing.

Luis claimed he got information from the detective on all of his cast mates, but later changed his tune and said he lied during a heated moment.

Bo Dietl has also denied being hired by Luis to investigate The Housewives, and he chided Luis for dragging his name into the reality TV drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luis and Bo are at the center of another PI controversy, and this time lawyers are involved.

RHONJ star Luis Ruelas’ former fiancee says he hired a PI to stalk her

Douglas Anton, the attorney for Luis Ruelas’ former fiancee recently spoke to Page Six and revealed troubling details about why she filed a restraining order against him.

Vanessa, who is a licensed therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse, has accused Luis of hiring a woman to pose as a patient to spy on her.

Vanessa alleged that the patient visited her at least three times under a fake name, and kept asking about her past relationship with Luis.

According to Douglas, the woman allegedly asked questions such as “Do you still love Luis?,” “How was it with your abuser?” and “if [Ruelas] were to leave his wife [Teresa Giudice] and show any regret … would you want to be with him?”

“It was weird that she kept asking all of this information that if Luis ever left his wife and he was unhappy, would she ever take him back,” explained Douglas.

However, while that was odd, it was something else that triggered their suspicions.

Did Luis Ruelas hire Bo Dietl to investigate his ex-fiancee?

Alarms bells went off for Vanessa after she tried to collect payment from the patient to no avail, so she hired Douglas Anton to file a collections request.

Once Douglas got involved, he realized that the woman was not a real patient, and had used a fake name during her sessions with Vanessa.

After digging up the woman’s real name through an address she gave, Douglas and his team found a connection to several employees for private investigator Bo Dietl.

However, Douglas admitted he doesn’t have “proof” that Luis hired Bo Dietl to stalk his Vanessa.

Page Six contacted the famed detective, but he declined to confirm or deny the allegations about Vanessa Reiser and Luis Ruelas.

“Whether he hired us for potential private investigations, that’s confidentiality,” said Bo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.