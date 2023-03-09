RHONJ: Teresa Giudice shades Melissa Gorga in post about her ‘chosen sisters’

Teresa Giudice is having the time of her life in Bali, Indonesia, with her two sisters-in-law, which she just dubbed her “chosen sisters” on social media.

Those words were seemingly a dig at her other sister-in-law Melissa Gorga who is married to her brother Joe Gorga.

In Episode 4, Melissa got emotional when she attended Teresa and Luis Ruelas’s housewarming party, which Joe declined to attend, and Teresa spoke about her chosen family.

Now it seems all gloves are off as Teresa used those very words in a stylish photo she just posted with Luis’s two sisters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing many photos from their girl’s trip, but her recent post is stirring up some drama.

The photo showed Teresa clad in a striped, cutout dress while her sister-in-law Jennifer Ruelas stood in the middle, clad in black, and her other sister-in-law Veronica Ruelas stunned in a long orange dress.

“Chosen Sisters ❤️❤️❤️ #chosensisters🦋#bali #ubud #sisterinlaws,” she captioned the post.

It didn’t take much to figure out that Teresa was throwing a dig at Melissa Gorga, and people took notice when she shared the post on social media.

Instagram users quickly took to the comment section to reprimand the mom of four for throwing shots at her first sister-in-law.

One commenter wrote, “Teresa I’m a fan but enough now with this ‘chosen’ crap. I’m Italian. Start being nicer to your familia please.”

“what the hell would be the point of reconciliation with your brother and Melissa if you’re going to keep throwing digs” questioned someone else.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Another Instagram user called Teresa’s post “petty” and reasoned, “You can feel that way but you shouldn’t post it on social media. Makes you look bad.”

“Not nice or necessary. Why the chosen reference? Just be happy and stop with the nonsense” said one commenter.

Another person added, “And this is why you have drama w Melissa. The comment is unnecessary.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ heats up as Teresa Giudice’s wedding approaches

The drama on the show gets even more intense with each episode as Teresa’s wedding day inches closer.

Melissa has made it a point to keep her three kids out of the family drama, but Teresa’s girls are chiming in quite a bit this season.

In a previous episode, Teresa’s two eldest, Gia, 22, and Gabriella, 19, blasted Joe and Melissa for claiming they were there for them when their mom was in prison.

However, in the latest episode, 17-year-old Milania was also in the mix while wedding dress shopping with her mom and Gia.

Milania clarified that if her uncle does not attend Teresa and Luis’s wedding, she will be done with him for good.

Meanwhile, we already know that Melissa and Joe skipped the event in August of 2022, so let’s see how Teresa’s kids react when that scene plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.