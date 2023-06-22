Is RHONJ cast still under a gag order by Bravo? Teresa Giudice weighs in

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has been under a gag order from Bravo for months.

Joe and Melissa Gorga spilled the tea in March that, for the first time, the cast was not allowed to talk or post on social media about the show.

RHONJ fans quickly became aware the network was treating this season of the show like no other, and for a good reason.

Season 13 came to a close last week with the final part of the explosive reunion.

This has raised the question of whether the cast remains under the gag order or if Bravo has released them, perhaps with new guidelines.

So, what’s the gag order status? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Teresa Giudice weighs in on The Real Housewives of New Jersey gag order

On her podcast, Namaste B$tches, Teresa Giudice and her co-host Melissa Pfeister brought up RHONJ.

Melissa wasted no time addressing that there’s been a lot of talk about Season 14 of the show and the drama-filled reunion. She was ready to speak for Teresa to basically reveal why they steer clear of speaking about the show.

However, Teresa piped up to address the gag order because the podcast is her platform to speak.

“Guys, listen, I don’t care what anybody else is doing on my cast, but we’re now allowed to speak about the show. I can’t speak about it right now. I just can’t. When Bravo tells me that I can speak about it, then I will,” Teresa explained.

The OG went on to talk about following the rules and abiding by what her Bravo bosses ask or tell her.

“So, I’m sorry, and if other people are speaking about it, they’re not supposed to be speaking about it. So, I like to follow the rules, and I like to obey, you know, whatever my bosses say because, ya know, that’s just what I do. So sorry that I can’t talk about it. When I am able to talk about it, trust me, I will be talking about it like no problem,” she shared.

Are other RHONJ cast members obeying Bravo’s gag order?

Teresa mentioned that she didn’t care what her castmates were doing regarding the gag order. That comes hot on the heels of her good friend Jennifer Aydin appearing on the AllAboutTRH podcast, where she took aim at John and Rachel Fuda.

Meanwhile, John appeared on the Brav-Bros podcast, addressing rumors he was a convicted felon and revealing why he changed his last name.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe and Melissa sounded off on the reunion show on her podcast On Display with Melissa Gorga.

All of that means that not everyone on The Real Housewives of New Jersey seems to be respecting the gag order fully.

Teresa Giudice has weighed in on the Bravo gag order, and while she did, the RHONJ OG just might have spilled some Season 14 tea. Questions about the upcoming season have mounted, especially regarding who will return.

Based on Teresa calling Bravo her bosses, did she just spill she will be back or that she’s getting her own show?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure. Teresa wouldn’t adhere to the gag order or call Bravo to her bosses if she wasn’t still working with the network.

To listen to Teresa’s full podcast, click here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.