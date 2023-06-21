RHONJ star John Fuda sets the record straight on name change and convicted felon rumors

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 introduced viewers to Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda.

Rachel found herself embroiled in some drama throughout the season with another newbie Danielle Cabral.

However, at the RHONJ Season 13 reunion show, it was John who made waves by taking on Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, John was deemed MVP of the reunion for bringing the receipts and standing his ground.

There’s no question John’s popularity has skyrocketed, which means the trolls have been looking for dirt on him.

John isn’t here for the false allegations and has just cleared his name regarding a couple of rumors running ramped about him.

Is John Fuda from RHONJ a convicted felon?

This week John stopped by the Brav-Bros podcast to dish about his life, the show, and other hot topics that have come up since he joined a reality TV show.

One of those subjects was the criminal allegations reported by some social media accounts. John had no problem clearing the air on that subject.

“I’m not a convicted felon at all. So what they posted, they actually left out the bottom of it. So there’s actually two more lines in that same exact report that says it was dismissed,” he expressed.

John went on to fully own that he got in some trouble during his youth, but what has been posted on social media was inaccurate and was created to paint him in a negative light.

This led one of the hosts, Steel, to ask about John changing his last name. That’s also been making headlines.

Why did The Real Housewives of New Jersey star John Fuda change his name?

For weeks there’s been speculation John changed his last name from D’Atria to Fuda to hide his criminal past. John squashed that rumor real quick, explaining that his full name was Johnathan Ross D’Atria.

However, he was raised by the Fuda family and thought he was a Fuda until he was in grade school. At the time, John would even sign his name as John Fuda because that’s what he believed. Changing his name was something John had planned to do since he was a child.

“Basically, I waited a while. Finally, when I was old enough, and I figured out the process and can afford it, I changed my name,” John shared. “We got married in 2017 and I wanted to start my new family and I have the family crest, the Fuda crest, and I wanted to do everything the right way.”

The name change was also about John honoring his grandfather Joseph Fuda, something that was very important to him. To set the record straight, his now full name is Johnathan D’Atria Fuda.

There you have it, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, the true story from John about his past and name change.

Do you want to see Rachel and John Fuda back on Season 14 of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.