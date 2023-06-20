Jennifer Aydin compares John Fuda to Margaret Josephs following RHONJ reunion, says he and Rachel are ‘projecting’

Jennifer Aydin is ride-or-die for Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t here for the nonsense surrounding Luis “Louie” Ruelas after Season 13, and she believes that Louie didn’t launch the smear campaign, but it was launched against him.

This should surprise no one who watched the latest RHONJ season, especially after Jennifer and her husband, Bill Aydin, were part of the Teresa and Louis wedding bridal party.

Since joining the show, the Jersey Housewife has been riding hard for Teresa, and she is one of her biggest supporters. Jennifer has stood up for her repeatedly and even took on Melissa Gorga on her behalf.

With the clear divide between the cast, things for Season 14 could be just as tense. And ahead of the official announcements about cast returns and filming picking back up, Jennifer has thoughts about what happened at the reunion.

While appearing on the AllAboutTRH podcast, Jennifer laid out her thoughts and threw some insults at John Fuda, who quickly became the MVP of part three of the Season 13 reunion.

Jennifer Aydin compares John Fuda to Margaret Josephs

It is obvious Jennifer Aydin isn’t a fan of Rachel and John Fuda.

She told the AllAboutTRH hosts that John was a “c***blocker” and compared him to Margaret Josephs, who she absolutely detests. The comparison came because of the snubbed apology from Louie during part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When asked what she thought of John’s involvement in part three, as his wife barely spoke, Jennifer suggested the couple has something to hide. She believes they are “projecting” to avoid their skeletons coming out of the closet.

Jennifer addressed the claim that Louie contacted John’s baby mama, which she believes didn’t happen. Since the Fudas put themselves on television, the RHONJ star believes it triggered her to speak out and for people to seek her out for their comments.

Jennifer Aydin has beef with Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 was tough for Jennifer Aydin as Margaret Josephs publicized news about her husband’s infidelity.

Jennifer knew what had happened for a decade and remained quiet about it. She didn’t confide in anyone when it happened — not even her family.

She has been upset with Margaret since it was outed, and comparing John Fuda to her was just another dig. Things will never be good between the two women, as she has done whatever she can to stick it to her, including speaking to her ex-best friend.

If both return for next season, you can expect more drama between the women.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.