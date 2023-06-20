RHONJ: John Fuda shares ‘hilarious’ spoof of Luis Ruelas and Bo Dietl

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was filled with ups and downs.

Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, were one of the new couples added to the show, and they knocked their freshman season out of the park.

She held her own among the women, and John didn’t back down after Luis Ruelas claimed he had the entire cast investigated by Bo Dietl.

He showed up to the reunion prepared. John had a manila envelope with what was assumed to be receipts on Louie. While RHONJ viewers didn’t get to see what he brought, the fact that he wasn’t backing down earned him plenty of respect.

Following the three-part reunion, John was called the “MVP” and praised for handling Louie’s attempt to quash their beef. He told Rachel she was a good mother and attempted to mend fences with her husband, but none of that was happening.

Now that the dust has settled a bit since Season 13 ended, John shared a “hilarious” post that mocked Louie and Bo, and the best part about it was the creator used Louie’s red angry face.

John Fuda continues with the laughs over Luis Ruelas and Bo Dietl

While John Fuda wasn’t the focus of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, he has undoubtedly made his mark among the husbands. He sides with Joe Gorga, Joe Begnino, and Frank Catania regarding Luis Ruelas.

He shared a hilarious post and captioned it, “Who would’ve liked to be a fly on the table during this conversation? 🤣👀🤔”

Followers filled up the comment section, praising John for stepping up against Louie, and dubbed the post “hilarious.”

One wrote, “Your my new fav house hubs! Thank you @bravotv and @bravoandy for bringing us ‘real house husbands’ now let’s get them their own show 🙌🏼 #FUDAFAV”

Another said, “Dead balls hands down YES. 🤣dyin.”

John Fuda is a fan favorite. Pic credit: @johnfuda_/Instagram

Will Rachel Fuda return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Coming off a season reminiscent of old-school RHONJ, Rachel Fuda will likely be asked to return.

All the new women added something to the table and appeared to fit into the dynamics. However, Danielle Cabral revealed she might not return, even if she were to be offered a contract.

Filming is rumored to pick back up in August, and contracts have not yet been sent out. Most of the cast is expected to get offers, but there are some doubts about whether Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will return and film together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.