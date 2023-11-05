RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice says ‘that chapter’s closed’ when asked about Joe and Melissa Gorga

BravoCon is underway, and Teresa Giudice and her relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga has been a hot topic.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 just wrapped, and after the way Season 13 ended, there are many questions about the sisters-in-law and how they are getting along.

Teresa has been content in her “love bubble” with Luis (Louie Ruelas), so much so that she isn’t even thinking about her brother or sister-in-law.

While at BravoCon, Us Weekly stopped and spoke with Teresa and Louie, asking the question everyone’s been wondering.

So, where does Teresa stand with Melissa and Joe?

The RHONJ star said, “That chapter’s closed.”

She continued, “I don’t even want to comment on it. It’s been so long now. I am so over that.”

Teresa Giudice is ‘so over’ talking about the Gorgas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t going to waste her time talking about Joe and Melissa Gorga.

She and Louie Ruelas have moved on, and it looks like so should everyone else.

Teresa and her castmates, including Melissa, just wrapped Season 14. They are still coming off of their filming schedule and headed straight into BravoCon.

This isn’t her first rodeo, so Teresa knows what to expect. There are separate panels due to the Jersey issues, with Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider being swapped out.

Teresa Giudice just did a huge collab with Shein

Teresa Giudice and her daughters teamed up with the clothing company Shein.

There were plenty of looks that got followers talking, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was slammed for her collab and how she allowed her daughters to dress.

She is consistently under fire for her decisions, and the Shein collab was just the latest in a long line of complaints from some RHONJ viewers.

It’s also important to note that Teresa showed up and supported Jackie Goldschneider, and the two have seemingly mended fences. It’s also interesting that they are friendly, as Jackie and Melissa Gorga were incredibly close, so she has always been on the Gorgas’ side.

For now, Teresa is over talking about her brother and sister-in-law. She wants to move on from everything that happened and continue leading the new life she has built for herself with Louie and her daughters. Her “love bubble” has kept her happy, and she wants it to stay that way.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.