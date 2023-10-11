RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and daughters slammed over ‘fitting’ Shein collab

Another day, another Teresa Giudice complaint.

The Real Housewives of Jersey star and her daughters partnered with fashion brand Shein for their own pre-holiday collection.

Teresa shared the announcement on her social media. While there were some positive responses, many were critical of the brand, the clothing her daughters, specifically Audriana, were wearing, and more.

This has been in the works for quite some time, and the RHONJ star appeared proud of the video made for the announcement, highlighting some of the staples from their collection.

It’s common for reality TV stars to partner with brands and launch their own collection, but Shein is controversial on its own.

To announce their collab, Teresa wrote, in part, “All of the pieces are a reflection of us, lots of glamorous, fun, and chic styles that are perfect for everyone! We even made sure to include comfy and luxe sleepwear for your next Girls Night In!”

Teresa Giudice slammed over her SheinxGiudiceGirls collab

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is never short on critics, but that didn’t seem to bother her.

Teresa Giudice didn’t respond to any of the comments, but there are over 1,000 on the Shein collab announcement alone.

One critic wrote, “Well this fits. Teresa partnering with one of the most unethical brands in the world. You know what they say, Birds of a Feather. But, love, love, love…🤮”

Another agreed with the partnership being “fitting” for the RHONJ star.

Someone else took aim, wondering whether Teresa and her bags and jewelry were fake. They said, “A SHEIN ad? How embarrassing! I guess we have confirmation that your bags and designer clothes are fakes as well as those Cartier bracelets from Christmas 🤣”

There were also comments about Teresa’s post being “tone deaf.”

Teresa Giudice was slammed for Shein partnership. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is still taking digs at Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice has been busy.

Aside from her SheinXGiudice girl collab, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently did a live taping of her podcast.

While on stage, she got emotional while reading from her journal and taking aim at her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

The women are filming Season 14 but have not spoken and cannot mend their complicated relationship. After the Season 13 reunion aird, all ties were cut.

With other drama among the women happening, it will be interesting to see where the chips fall when the season returns.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.