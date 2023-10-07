RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice gets emotional reading from diary while seemingly slamming Joe and Melissa Gorga

While Teresa Giudice may not publicly say too much about Joe and Melissa Gorga, she still has them on her mind.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star hosted a live event for her podcast where she read a journal entry and got emotional.

Things between Teresa and her brother Joe have been murky since he and Melissa joined the hit Bravo show.

Last season was the turning point, and they made a big statement with the Gorgas not attending Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ wedding.

Melissa and Teresa are both filming Season 14, but there has been very little interaction between the two during events.

Most of the events have been without one or the other, though.

Teresa Giudice talks about ‘envy’ and ‘hatred’

During a live taping of Namaste B$tches, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister hosted their show with a few special guests.

And while that was a highlight, Teresa reading her journal entry caught the most attention.

Because of the deterioration of the relationship between Teresa and the Gorgas, it was clear that the journal entry was a dig at them.

She read, in part, “Most people don’t carry the same values as I have. To honor, love, and respect. These people have no values, they have no honor, and they have no respect. They are jealous, they are treacherous, and they are evil. Their hearts are not filled with love. Their hearts are filled with hatred and envy.”

The word choices Teresa used were interesting, especially because Melissa’s boutique is Envy. Slight shade and subtle digs are where things are right now, which is disappointing. RHONJ viewers would rather see the petty being done front and center versus undercover.

Which RHONJ costars showed up to Teresa Giudice’s taping?

Some dynamics have shifted since Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey began filming in August.

Season 13 saw what viewers thought were clear lines in the sand, but that wasn’t the case at all.

In the audience to support Teresa Giudice were Jennifer Aydin, Jennifer Fessler, Jackie Goldschneider, and Dolores Catania.

Seeing who showed up for her raises many questions about how deep some feuds are and where the ladies fall. Jackie’s switching of sides confuses viewers, mainly because of her close friendship with Melissa Gorga.

The absent costars were Melissa, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral.

Season 14 is still filming, so it will be several months before the women return on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.