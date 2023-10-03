The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been put on blast for a TikTok she did with her daughter Milania Giudice.

Teresa has been under fire lately for various things involving her four daughters.

The latest involves Teresa and Milania dancing, or rather trying to dance, in a new video.

They hold hands while walking toward the camera, making duck faces before doing some twirling and shaking their hips.

It’s pretty awkward, to say the least, and not at all because of their dancing skills.

The Instagram account @rhonjobsessed shared the video with the caption, “Teresa and Milania making a #TikTok!! 🔥🔥 #RHONJ.”

Teresa Giudice blasted for ‘not age appropriate’ TikTok with daughter Milania

The comments section of the IG post quickly became flooded with naysayers calling out Teresa for pretty much everything, from the way they were dressed to the way they were acting in the footage.

“Not age appropriate for either of them,” wrote one user, while another commented that Teresa isn’t aging gracefully.

Others called out Teresa for not being a good example for her daughters. There was even one that blasted her for over-sexualizing her girls.

“Is this all she does with her daughters – photo shoots? Enough already,” read one reply.

Another didn’t hold back, taking aim at their outfits and the song being played in the footage.

There were several calls for Teresa to simply just stop what she was doing and one who just called the footage “terrible.”

Teresa and her filtered look were also slammed with comments about how she looks these days.

Oh yes, the haters and trolls are once again out in full force on Teresa, something she endures daily. However, recently, Teresa seemed to have had enough of it.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice takes on troll

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, last month, Teresa clapped back at a troll who was criticizing her daughter, Audriana, telling the person to stop following them.

This came hot on the heels of Teresa being dragged for allowing Audriana to dress like an adult.

Teresa Giudice has once again been put on blast for a video with her daughter. The RHONJ star isn’t the only one from the hit Bravo show being called out lately, either.

Danielle Cabral was dragged over a fight she had with Jennifer Aydin at Teresa’s party when The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras were rolling for Season 14.

The hits just keep on coming for Teresa, especially when she shares content with any of her four daughters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.