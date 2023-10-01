Jennifer Aydin returns to social media after RHONJ incident with Danielle Cabral

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin returned to social media after a week-long hiatus.

Season 14 of the hit Bravo show is currently filming, and things got dicey when an altercation between Jennifer and Danielle Cabral happened.

It was reminiscent of the old RHONJ days of flipping tables and pulling hair, but blood was reportedly drawn this time.

Jennifer stopped posting on social media around the time of the altercation at the event but returned to show she and Teresa Giudice were still thick as thieves.

She and Teresa have been BFFs since she joined the show, and it seems that both are ride-or-die for one another because Tre stuck by her amid the drama surrounding her and Danielle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Interestingly enough, Danielle was attempting to befriend Teresa and Jennifer when she joined the show last season.

Jennifer Aydin returns to social media

Jennifer Aydin took a week-long social media hiatus following the altercation with Danielle Cabral.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made sure Teresa Giudice was in her social media post, showing they are still living their best lives despite what transpired.

She captioned her share, “Oh, Hi! @teresagiudice”

Her tongue-in-cheek return likely responded to Melissa Gorga and Danielle sharing photos of them hanging out recently. Their friendship has seemingly grown while filming Season 14, starkly contrasting with how Season 13 ended.

What happened between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral?

While there are various reports about what transpired, no one knows for sure. However, the allegations are that Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral began arguing over a charity donation the latter reportedly failed to make.

Listen, in the Housewives world, not fulfilling a charity donation is a big deal.

There was also chatter about the same hairdresser they use being brought up, which could have started it all.

Allegedly, Jennifer pushed Danielle, and she crumbled up a plastic cup and then threw it at Jennifer, drawing blood.

Both women were suspended from filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey but were cleared to return shortly after.

Now, both Danielle and Jennifer will have an interesting time at the reunion and as the season plays out. There are several weeks left for filming, which means anything could happen.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see where the loyalties lie, especially with this altercation still fresh in everyone’s mind. It’s clear Teresa Giudice rolls with Jennifer, and Melissa Gorga rides with Danielle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.