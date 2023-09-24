Danielle Cabral has been dragged over a fight with Jennifer Aydin that occurred while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 earlier this week.
The drama went down at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed party and got nasty.
All About The Real Housewives was the first to break the news, with inside sources sharing that Danielle made Jennifer bleed.
Reportedly, Danielle hit Jennifer with a cup, making her face bleed before production intervened and making Danielle leave the scene.
Twitter has been on fire since this juicy news broke on Saturday.
RHONJ fans have taken sides, and Danielle has been put on blast over her actions.
Danielle Cabral dragged over Jennifer Aydin fight during RHONJ Season 14 filming
“Danielle, you messed up girl. I heard what went down last night. I hope charges are not pressed BUT I wont blame her If she does. Shame on you girl. #RHONJ” read one tweet.
Another remarked that Danielle has no idea what she just started with her behavior.
One user called Danielle “trash,” while a different user wanted Jennifer to press charges against her, and a user insisted Danielle would be fired from the Bravo show.
“With Bethenny’s ‘Reality Reckoning’ looming, I wonder how Bravo will deal with this. NBCU said via Deadline that they’re ‘implementing more serious consequences for physical violence on set.’ Danielle allegedly made Jen bleed. Now we wait to see what the consequences are #RHONJ,” said a Tweet.
There was a user who made it clear Danielle wasn’t fooling anyone calling her a liability and violent.
Resharing a tweet featuring the All About The Real Housewives podcast discussing the incident, one user called out what Danielle did to Jennifer as extreme just cause the latter wanted Danielle out of her face.
A different user commented Danielle was on a tirade all season long because Jackie Goldschneider, who has become friends with Teresa again recently, was taking Danielle’s full-time spot on the show.
Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s fight has The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans buzzing
Twitter was certainly taking aim at Danielle, but not everyone was Team Jennifer. A very few had Danielle’s back.
“I stand with someone who fights for what is right. Danielle did what needed to be done, she’s not some puppet unlike that other girl over there. 😆🤫 Justice was served. #RHONJ,” was a tweet standing up for Danielle.
Social media is also talking about Jennifer and Danielle reportedly being on pause while an investigation is done.
Stay tuned as more insight into the Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama will certainly come out soon.
Are you Team Jennifer or Team Danielle?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.