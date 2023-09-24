Danielle Cabral dragged over Jennifer Aydin fight during RHONJ Season 14 filming

Danielle Cabral has been dragged over a fight with Jennifer Aydin that occurred while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 earlier this week.

The drama went down at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed party and got nasty.

All About The Real Housewives was the first to break the news, with inside sources sharing that Danielle made Jennifer bleed.

Reportedly, Danielle hit Jennifer with a cup, making her face bleed before production intervened and making Danielle leave the scene.

Twitter has been on fire since this juicy news broke on Saturday.

RHONJ fans have taken sides, and Danielle has been put on blast over her actions.

“Danielle, you messed up girl. I heard what went down last night. I hope charges are not pressed BUT I wont blame her If she does. Shame on you girl. #RHONJ” read one tweet.

Danielle, you messed up girl. I heard what went down last night. I hope charges are not pressed BUT I wont blame her If she does. Shame on you girl. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/jr3OWOYOcl — Shasha (@Atropa_spp) September 22, 2023

Another remarked that Danielle has no idea what she just started with her behavior.

Yikes! I don’t think Danielle has any idea of all the dust she just kicked up… there’s a storm brewing and I doubt her umbrella is big enough #Rhonj https://t.co/1nGc48MMUA pic.twitter.com/40XNhKO0Xl — the REAL AJ’s sister (@C_CitySocialite) September 23, 2023

One user called Danielle “trash,” while a different user wanted Jennifer to press charges against her, and a user insisted Danielle would be fired from the Bravo show.

“With Bethenny’s ‘Reality Reckoning’ looming, I wonder how Bravo will deal with this. NBCU said via Deadline that they’re ‘implementing more serious consequences for physical violence on set.’ Danielle allegedly made Jen bleed. Now we wait to see what the consequences are #RHONJ,” said a Tweet.

With Bethenny’s ‘Reality Reckoning’ looming, I wonder how Bravo will deal with this. NBCU said via Deadline that they’re “implementing more serious consequences for physical violence on set.” Danielle allegedly made Jen bleed. Now we wait to see what the consequences are #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/sLIoBM1YFf — Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) September 23, 2023

There was a user who made it clear Danielle wasn’t fooling anyone calling her a liability and violent.

Danielle isn't fooling anyone and she's a liability, breaking a cup on Jennifer's head is proof she's a violent person! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/U5elU9W7wQ — Gabriela (@MelissasOldNose) September 24, 2023

Resharing a tweet featuring the All About The Real Housewives podcast discussing the incident, one user called out what Danielle did to Jennifer as extreme just cause the latter wanted Danielle out of her face.

And don’t y’all start with the “Jennifer pushed her first”. If someone is in my face and my space, you best believe I will distance you from me. What Danielle did was extreme, psychotic, and wrong. #RHONJ https://t.co/MyFChaDW0J — Justin (@its4realjus10) September 24, 2023

A different user commented Danielle was on a tirade all season long because Jackie Goldschneider, who has become friends with Teresa again recently, was taking Danielle’s full-time spot on the show.

Danielle’s been on a violent rampage all season because Jackie snagged her FT spot back from her? God is good 😍🥹 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/lCfZtCj8Xq — Jak (@TooRealReality_) September 22, 2023

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s fight has The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans buzzing

Twitter was certainly taking aim at Danielle, but not everyone was Team Jennifer. A very few had Danielle’s back.

“I stand with someone who fights for what is right. Danielle did what needed to be done, she’s not some puppet unlike that other girl over there. 😆🤫 Justice was served. #RHONJ,” was a tweet standing up for Danielle.

I stand with someone who fights for what is right. Danielle did what needed to be done, she’s not some puppet unlike that other girl over there. 😆🤫 Justice was served. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/DvGcDzoVbB — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) September 23, 2023

Social media is also talking about Jennifer and Danielle reportedly being on pause while an investigation is done.

Jen and Danielle were put on pause after the situation that transpired at Teresa’s party..

but why Jen , Bravo? When someone invades your personal space and assaults you leaving blood and bruises, that person should be the one on pause/fired!!! WTH BRAVO! #rhonj pic.twitter.com/dtwSzcl3M3 — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) September 24, 2023

Stay tuned as more insight into the Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama will certainly come out soon.

Are you Team Jennifer or Team Danielle?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.