The Real Housewives of New Jersey men called ‘disgusting’ following BravoCon show

BravoCon is in full swing, and all of the acts and panels from Day 1 are complete.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey men put together a Magic Mike show, but it didn’t seem to land well with followers.

Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, and Joe Benigno performed with other dancers. They took off their shirts and danced around the stage.

Bravo’s Instagram account shared some photos from the show, and the comment section did not disappoint.

Many were critical of the men, but there was some support for their efforts. Joe G., Frank, and Joe B. often do comedy shows together, so their chemistry is typically great.

The caption on the share reads, “Magic Mike has nothing on these Jersey men🔥 #BravoCon”

RHONJ ‘Magic Mike’ show called ‘disgusting’

The comment section of The Real Housewives of New Jersey men shared on Instagram was filled with criticism.

It appears some RHONJ viewers are sick of the airtime these “whiny men” take up.

One wondered who would have wanted to see something like this, while another mused they “feel bad” for the audience who had to endure the performance.

Another wrote, “Delulu Junction at Bravo looks like this.”

Someone else said they’ve “never seen anything so disgusting.”

Not everyone liked the RHONJ men’s show at BravoCon. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Season 14 of RHONJ recently wrapped

While the men of TheReal Housewives of New Jersey are having a good time at BravoCon, the women may have some strain to work through.

Season 13 of RHONJ ended any reconciliation between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The sisters-in-law haven’t reconciled despite filming Season 14 alongside each other.

The season wrapped last week with some major drama, including a rumored table flip. Danielle Cabral seemingly joined the Gorga side, while Jackie Goldschneider moved to the Giudice side.

Tension between Danielle and Jennifer Aydin has been talked about as production was reportedly halted briefly after the two had an encounter, which led to blood being drawn from Jennifer after Danielle threw a plastic glass at her.

With two more days of BravoCon ahead, there is likely more drama coming from RHONJ. Interviews, panels, podcast appearances, and more are on the schedule.

It will be interesting to see how everything plays out over the next two days — especially with the cast split down the middle on where they stand.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.