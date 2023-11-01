Las Vegas show featuring Joe Gorga canceled after Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett calls it a ‘scam’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga was forced to cancel his Las Vegas comedy showed after he learned he was scammed.

That’s right, Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that a show Joe was promoting at his club did not exist.

The IG post featured the ad, which also included Brad and RHONJ star Frank Catania.

Although Brad does have a comedy club in Las Vegas, this event was not something put together by any of his people, and, therefore, it doesn’t exist.

Brad quickly pointed out that an imposter had set up a show to scam people out of money, revealing it was done via Facebook, a platform Brad isn’t on.

“So @catchnewjersey not sure how you put this show together but it wasn’t from us. I am not on Facebook. Or X. The Facebook BG or BGCC is an impostor collecting ticket funds for a non-existent show,” he wrote as part of his caption.

Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett confirms RHONJ star Joe Gorga was scammed

Now, before all the haters get on the Joe is scammer and troll him online, Brad later updated his Instagram to reveal Joe was not aware the show was fake.

“Update- just to be clear, the performers in this ad @jaclynmarfuggi @joeygorga etc were unaware of the scam as well. It was not their fault,” Brad shared.

The actor explained that the New Jersey comedy club Joe and Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio booked through did not use the proper channels but instead spoke to the Facebook imposter.

Brad ended his update with a reminder that if someone asks for money upfront, it’s a scam and told his followers to “Stay safe.”

Last night, Joe addressed the situation along with Frank and Joe Benigno.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga talks comedy show scam

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Joe spoke candidly about the situation, making it clear he was duped. Joe spilled the three guys were rehearsing for their Magic Mike show at BravoCon when they learned about the scam.

“Guys, this is regarding the comedy show. We just got the news,” Joe began his message.

The reality star revealed someone they thought was from Brad’s comedy club reached out to Joe’s manager to do a show.

“We set up contracts. It’s a complete scam,” he shared before revealing it was all to get money from people.

However, Joe did reassure everyone that anyone who bought tickets would get their money back.

Melissa Gorga can be heard in the background, shocked at the situation. She made a point to have Joe confirm it was a complete scam to him, too.

Joe Gorga says he was scammed and sent fake contract to perform at Brad Garrett’s comedy club… #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/WIuTOBUEpH — Cindy Cee (@LoveAndyC) October 31, 2023

While Joe Gorga won’t be doing a comedy show in Las Vegas, he will bring his comedic style to BravoCon. Along with the Magic Mike show, Joe and the boys will be together for one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey panels.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there was a cast swap in the two panels due to recent feuds. It should be an entertaining few days with the RHONJ cast bringing the drama to Sin City.

What do you think about Joe being scammed?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.