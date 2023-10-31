Danielle Cabral teases first BravoCon after RHONJ panel swap

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral has teased her first BravoCon as she and her husband, Nate Cabral, gear up for the fan event.

Danielle debuted on Season 13 of RHONJ and has made quite a few headlines during filming for Season 14.

However, the cast drama isn’t stopping Danielle from being excited about BravoCon or meeting some of her Bravo favorites.

Like the rest of us, Danielle’s a fan ready to meet some Bravoleberties.

The RHONJ newbie used Instagram to get her BravoCon countdown on.

In true Danielle fashion, she took the opportunity to promote her new fashion line, which is part of her BOUJIE brand.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral teases first BravoCon

Danielle’s IG post featured her striking a pose in black pants and a black cropped sweatshirt that read BOUJIE NOT BASIC in bright pink letters.

#BravoCon count down is on!🎰 All the blood, sweat, stress n tears (yes, there were lots) was worth it. We’re officially ready to rock it!” she kicked off her caption, adding, “I can’t wait to meet you guys! I can’t wait to be in VEGAS with my girls and my husband. I’m so looking forward to meeting cast members from other shows. I have a few favs😉.”

The mom of two revealed she’s nervous about the event but knows once she gets there, that will go away. Danielle ended her message by announcing she’s taking orders for her new brand line and right now is offering a BravoCon discount.

All BOUJIE products can be found on her BOUJIE KIDZ website.

Danielle Cabral talks nerves and excitement for BravoCon. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial

Danielle’s BravoCon tease comes hot on the heels of news that she has swapped panels and the fan event.

RHONJ stars swap panels at BravoCon

Over the weekend, All About The Real Housewives shared a post to Instagram revealing the two RHONJ panels had a change to them. Amid the cast shake-up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie Goldschneider and Danielle have switched panels.

Danielle and Nate will now be with Melissa and Joe Gorga, John and Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno, Jen Fessler, and the newly engaged Frank Catania.

Jackie will now be with Jennifer and Bill Aydin, Teresa Giudice, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell.

The swap shouldn’t surprise The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, especially after the altercation Danielle and Jennifer had during filming last month. Plus, it’s no secret that Jackie has an issue with Margaret and has become buddies with Teresa again.

One thing is for sure. The RHONJ panels will not disappoint at BravoCon this weekend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.