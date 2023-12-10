Melissa Gorga slammed as ‘insecure’ in ‘icky’ electric blue moment

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga may have missed the mark.

She revealed she and Joe Gorga attended the Jingle Ball with their sons, but their daughter, Antonia, couldn’t make it.

Melissa posed with the guys in her life on the red carpet, sharing what they wore to attend one of the year’s biggest events.

It seems not everyone was fond of her outfit choice. The electric blue crop top and matching leggings make a big impression in the comment section — and some didn’t love it.

Despite the comments about her, Joey and Gino got plenty of attention for walking the red carpet with their parents.

The RHONJ star captioned her post, “Always take @antoniagorgaa to @iheartjingleball every year🎄 she had an exam and couldn’t come 😢But was so happy to take my boys and make memories with them❣️ Happy holidays everyone! 🎄🎄”

Melissa Gorga called out for ‘icky’ outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is used to criticism by now. After all, she’s been getting it since joining the hit Bravo show a decade ago.

Melissa Gorga was called out for being “insecure” and “attention seeking” for wearing the electric blue outfit.

Another commenter wrote, “Ugh, I really like you, but that blue outfit is icky”

Someone else mentioned Teresa Giudice, saying, “She wants to do of same Teresa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” which was likely about dressing similar to her sister-in-law.

Melissa Gorga didn’t impress with her electric blue. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are still on the outs

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey promises to bring change and a dynamic shift.

Last season, things between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga hit the breaking point, with the sisters-in-law ending their relationship altogether.

When filming picked back up, their estrangement continued. Neither spoke much while the season was shot, and it seems that is still true in the present.

However, their alliances have shifted. Danielle Cabral is no longer on Team Teresa, and Jackie Goldschneider has moved over to being friends with Teresa and Jennifer Aydin. It was a move nearly no one saw coming.

Teresa fans still mocked Melissa, which likely won’t stop soon. Teresa gets the same treatment, though.

Despite all that, it seems followers think Melissa missed the mark with her electric blue outfit choice for the Jingle Ball.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.