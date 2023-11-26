Melissa Gorga on the ‘verge of becoming unrecognizable’ after RHONJ star favors Kim Kardashian

Melissa Gorga is always on display; this time, she is getting called out for her drastic change in looks.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared some Thanksgiving photos, which drew the attention of her followers and critics.

As viewers prepare for Season 14 in the upcoming months, Melissa has been active on social media, sharing what she’s been up to and the holiday festivities.

Plastic surgery is a part of the game in the Housewives universe, and Melissa hasn’t always been forthcoming about the tweaks she’s done. While her nose job was noticeable, she tried to prevent it from being public information.

And as a few members of the RHONJ cast have already jumped on the Ozempic train, more and more in the Bravoverse are getting on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Melissa’s recent share got followers talking, with some revealing she is nearly “unrecognizable” while also quipping about her looking like Kim Kardashian.

Melissa Gorga warned she is ‘on the verge of becoming unrecognizable’

For Thanksgiving, Melissa Gorga shared a carousel of photos.

She captioned the share, “Let’s give thanks and praise🤎 #happyyhanksgiving”

In the first photo, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star must have been channeling her inner Kim Kardashian, and her followers and critics noticed.

Not only did the comment section suggest she was morphing into Kim Kardashian, but they suggested she was on the “verge of becoming unrecognizable.”

Comments about Melissa Gorga’s appearance. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is highly anticipated, especially after the explosive Season 13 reunion.

Dynamics have switched, including friendships falling apart, and there’s no contact between sister-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

Jackie Goldschneider has switched sides and rebuilt a friendship with Teresa. She admitted her “biggest regret” was using the Gia Giudice analogy when she talked about Evan allegedly cheating on her.

Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin had a confrontation that caused the former to throw a cup at the latter, drawing blood while filming. Production was halted for a few days but picked back up with both women remaining on the cast.

Viewers are waiting to see how the season goes without Melissa and Teresa’s arguments carrying the season. It’s been years of the same, and it seems Season 14 will finally switch things up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.